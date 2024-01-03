10.8 C
London
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketNepal cricketer Lamichhane found guilty of rape
Cricket

Nepal cricketer Lamichhane found guilty of rape

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

Siraj rips through South Africa in second test

SEAMER Mohammed Siraj took a career-best 6-15 as India...
Cricket

Cummins ‘really happy’ as Australians conclude successful year

CAPTAIN Pat Cummins declared himself delighted at the end...
Cricket

Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s T20 skipper

SRI LANKA appointed all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the captain...
Cricket

Rohit vows fight back after crushing defeat in South Africa

INDIA promised to fight back hard after a devastating...
Cricket

Elgar’s unbeaten 140 gives South Africa Test edge

THE freedom of impending retirement from the test arena...

NEPAL’S cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was last Friday (29) convicted of rape after a repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career.

Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal. The leg spinner’s onfield success had boosted the sport’s profile in the Himalayan republic.

Last year, he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel but was freed on bail in January and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments.

His lawyer Saroj Ghimire told reporters that a court had convicted Lamichhane last Friday.

“His sentence will be decided in the next hearing,” Ghimire added.

When an arrest warrant was issued, Lamichhane initially failed to return from Jamaica, where he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

He was dismissed as national captain and arrested last year but Nepal lifted his playing ban after he was freed on bail. This allowed him to remain in the national team, including for the World Cup qualifiers and September’s Asia Cup.

Lamichhane has consistently denied the charge against him and enjoyed strong public support despite the accusations.

“You are hero of Nepali cricket team be strong we can understand your problem take care of your self,” one fan wrote on his official Facebook page in October.

But him continuing to play has also sparked anger and caused numerous Nepalis to disavow the team.

Scotland’s cricketers refused to shake hands with him after their matches during an international tournament in Dubai.

Cricket does not enjoy the same adulation in Nepal as it does elsewhere in south Asia. But it has been growing in popularity, with the country given ODI status by the world governing body in 2018.

Lamichhane has been a major part of this rise as the most sought-after Nepali cricketer in leagues around the world. His big break came when he was snapped up for the lucrative Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket tournament, in 2018.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Siraj rips through South Africa in second test

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sanctions spur Russia to raise oil exports across Asia

Business 0
RUSSIA redirected its oil exports from Europe to China...

Indian football coach: ‘Our goal is football World Cup qualifiers’

Football 0
INDIA are entering the upcoming Asian Cup as “rank...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Popular

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the...

Each additional centimetre around waist raises infertility risk by 3%: Study

Health 0
In a study involving 3,239 women in the US,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc