Musk shares AI generated video of world leaders on runway, goes viral

By: vibhuti

A screen grab of AI generated video shared by Elon Musk where he is wearing Tesla's bodysuit. (Photo credit: @elonmusk)

Elon Musk shared a funny video made by AI on the social media platform X. The video shows famous leaders like Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and others walking as fashion models. The video quickly became very popular and was watched by many people.

The video starts with the pope wearing a fancy white coat. Then, other leaders like Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Justin Trudeau, and Xi Jing Ping appear, wearing different outfits.

 

When Elon Musk shared the video, he wrote, “High time for an AI fashion show.”

This video was shared on July 22. Since then, it has been watched nearly 40 million times. Many people liked and commented on the post, sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

An individual wrote, “It’s time for a normal fashion show. Enough with just trying to be weird and fake. How about being real and beautiful?”

Another X user, Nikola, said, “At first, I thought it was real with actors; how much AI has progressed, you don’t know what is reality and what is not reality anymore.”

“That’s brilliant and scary at the same time,” shared another X user.

A fourth posted, “Clinton and Zuckerberg were on point.”

X user Jana Maureen shared, “Good stuff right here! We need some humour around here. This is the funniest video I’ve seen in a long time. Bravo.”

 

 

