Rescue of 12-foot King Cobra in India’s Karnataka goes viral | Watch video

A dramatic rescue of a 12-foot King Cobra in Agumbe, Karnataka, was captured on video and went viral on Instagram. The rescue was led by Ajay Giri, the field director at Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS).

Earlier this week, wildlife officials in Agumbe, a city in India’s Karnataka responded to a call about a King Cobra spotted crossing a busy road.

The snake got disturbed by spectators and took refuge in a bush inside a house compound. Concerned, the house owner and neighbors informed the forest department officials, who then contacted ARRS.

“A king cobra (~12ft long) was sighted crossing a main road, the snake got disturbed by spectators then took refuge on a bush inside a compound of a house. Owner of the house and neighbors got worried and informed in-charge forest department officials. ARRS was informed about the situation,” Giri wrote in his post.

Locals were instructed on safety measures over the phone while the team rushed to the location. After inspecting the area, the team decided to safely bag the snake. They used a stick with a hook to guide the snake into a rescue bag.

“We conducted onsite awareness program for locals, distributed informative materials. Later the snake was released into the wild in the presence of locals and in-charge forest department officials,” Giri added.

The video shows Giri and his team setting up the rescue bag, securing it, and gently moving the snake from the tree into the bag. The bag was then sealed and weighed, and the cobra was released back into the forest.

Many Instagram users reacted to the video, expressing awe and gratitude. One user said, “What a gorgeous cobra. Thank you for saving him.” Another commented, “Kings have the most magnificent look when it comes to snakes world… these creatures are truly 🔥🔥.. their majestic and dreadfully powerful looks are unmatched…extraordinary handling expertise and rescue!!”

A third user praised the team for their careful handling of the snake: “OMG this team awesome in handling snakes without scaring them.” Another user wondered about the safety of people in the area, asking, “Are there any instances where Kings falling down from Canopy on bikers/cars in Malenadu area? — This king’s relaxed sitting on tree makes me ponder so. (new fear unlocked).”

