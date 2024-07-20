American vlogger attempts to get food poisoning in India, finds street food delicious | Watch video

An American travel vlogger named Colin is trying to get food poisoning by eating street food in India, similar to his attempt in Pakistan. He has had little success in both countries.

Colin shared a video from Delhi where he went on a street food tour specifically to get food poisoning.

It is generally advised that foreigners avoid street food in India due to immunity issues. Tourists often suffer from “Delhi Belly,” which refers to stomach problems like diarrhea and constipation.

General class people in India find street food affordable and prefer to eat it, because of their tendency to handle the spices, it is more digestable and acceptable to their bodies, whereas, Americans who generally prefer processed foods over the cooked foods, do not have the tendency to digest the spices of India and their cooked food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin (@colinduthie)

In his quest, Colin tried to find the “weirdest things to eat” in Delhi. The first dish he tried was dal kachori, which he found to be delicious.

- Advertisement -

Next, he tried samosas, which he described as “really good,” and a chuski (ice lolly), which he couldn’t finish, saying, “It kind of tastes like freshly cut grass.”

Delhi is famous for its vibrant street food scene, particularly its chaat. Chaat is a broad term for a variety of savory snacks typically served at roadside stalls or food carts. These delicious treats are known for their tangy, spicy, and sweet flavors, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

In 2019, street food held a 29 per cent market share of the foodservice industry in India, the highest among countries with large foodservice markets. The Indian street food market is worth an estimated $41 billion and is a major source of employment and a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

Some common Indian street foods include samosas, chole bhature, vada pav, bhajji, jalebi, and medu vada. A survey found that 91.5 per cent of consumers would prefer healthier street foods if they were accessible.