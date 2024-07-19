Indian old age home members’ ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance goes viral; Vicky Kaushal applauds | Watch video

The internet is abuzz with a heartwarming video featuring elderly women from Shantai Vruddashram, an old age home in Belgaum, Karnataka, dancing to the popular song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Vicky Kaushal’s latest film ‘Bad Newz’. This delightful video has won the hearts of millions of viewers and garnered a reaction from Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The video shows a group of elderly women dressed in purple sarees, with one member sporting stylish sunglasses, energetically recreating the dance steps from ‘Tauba Tauba’. Their infectious joy and enthusiasm have captivated viewers, proving that age is just a number when it comes to enjoying life. The video has quickly gone viral, amassing around 5 million views and numerous appreciative comments worldwide.

Vicky Kaushal, along with official Instagram accounts of Prime Video, Ajio, and Saregama India, reacted to the video, expressing admiration and delight at the spirited performance.

The ‘Tauba Tauba’ song has become a social media sensation, thanks to its catchy beat and dynamic dance moves. ‘Bad Newz,’ which stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, was released on July 19 and continues to make waves both on and off the screen.