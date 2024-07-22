27.9 C
Old video of flooded Gateway of India goes viral, netizens highlight Mumbai’s ongoing rain woes | Watch video

A screen grab of old viral video where the sea has engulfed the Mumbai's most famous monument, Gateway of India. (Photo credit: @indiancrusher)

A video of a flooded Gateway of India is going viral on social media as Mumbai experienced its second consecutive day of heavy rains on Monday. Over the past 12 hours, monsoon showers caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs” for the next 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The viral video is supposedly old, and its time or location cannot be independently verified. It shows powerful waves crashing on the historical monument in Mumbai, with everything around it submerged in water.

Netizens expressed concern in the comments section and prayed for the well-being of Mumbai residents.

“People of Mumbai, please stay safe from these unexpected cyclones and heavy winds sweeping across India. Never seen anything like this before!” one user commented.

“Stay safe, Mumbai! Take care of yourselves and each other. Let’s weather the storm together,” another said.

One commented, “This looks so scary.” Another added, “Climate change is a serious concern. Stay safe Mumbai.”

“In Mumbai, it’s not rain, it’s a free swimming lesson,” said another.

However, one user flagged the video, claiming it was old and suggested the X user remove it to avoid panicking people.

“Please don’t post old videos and panic people. Think of your reach & followers,” the user commented.

Several locations in Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 AM on Monday. The intense rain in the morning briefly disrupted local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations, causing delays.

Some areas received up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour between 6 AM and 7 AM. The civic body said its Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at multiple locations in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai to handle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and moderate to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, officials said.

