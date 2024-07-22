Thai girl goes viral for making Indian egg rotis at Bangkok stall | Watch video

A Thai girl has gone viral for making rotis with eggs. She repeatedly flipped the roti to make it large and thin. Once satisfied with its delicate and transparent texture, she added egg to the preparation.

The girl, named Puy, is popular on social media for her food preparation reels from her street food stall in Bangkok, Thailand. She sets up her stall with her sister to serve locals and tourists with Thai street food.

In her recent reel, Puy showed how she makes the roti with eggs. She took a piece of dough from a box, flattened it, and shaped it into a roti. After flipping it several times to make it large and thin, she added egg to it. Then, she cooked the dish by heating it. Later, Puy rolled it like a frankie before serving it to foodies.

There was a claim that Puy is currently in Delhi offering locals some food from her native place, but this couldn’t be verified. According to her videos, Puy’s stall is located outside a cannabis store in Thailand. She is seen wearing a bralette and denim bottoms while preparing the food.