Indian student invents AI machine to complete homework | Watch video

A student invented a machine that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to complete homework in handwriting. This invention has gone viral on social media. The video of the machine writing homework has received over 750,000 views and more than 10,000 likes.

The video does not provide details about the inventor or the technology used for the machine. According to the video, the machine scans the student’s previous handwritten assignments to learn their unique writing style. Once the AI understands the student’s handwriting, it can reproduce it on paper, making the homework look like it was written by the student.

A student in India designed a machine which uses AI to write his homework in his own handwriting. pic.twitter.com/rkTyyoJMmH — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) July 21, 2024

This invention has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some people call it revolutionary, while others criticize it for harming students’ learning. On the one hand, it shows how AI can automate boring tasks, allowing students more time to focus on understanding concepts instead of just writing. On the other hand, it raises ethical concerns. Some users worry that this technology could encourage cheating and reduce essential skills.

Parents and teachers are especially worried about the long-term effects of using AI for homework. While it might save time now, they fear it could lead to a decline in handwriting skills and a disconnect from the learning process.

Despite the controversy, this student’s invention shows the creativity and technical skills of India’s younger generation. It opens up discussions about the role of technology in education and the need to balance innovation with fundamental learning principles.

- Advertisement -

As AI continues to advance, it is important for educators, policymakers, and technologists to work together to ensure that such advancements benefit education without compromising learning integrity. This student’s AI machine serves as both a cautionary tale and an inspiration, highlighting the significant impact of technology on daily life.