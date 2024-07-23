Indian cricketer Jemima Rodriguez sings Hindi song ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ during the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 | Watch video

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues was seen singing the classic Bollywood song “Mere Sapno ki Rani” with fans during the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka.

In a viral video, Rodrigues joyfully sings the famous Kishore Kumar song, clapping and dancing to the beat of a small drum. Surrounded by young children who sang along enthusiastically, she seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the special moment.

Rodrigues is known for her love of music. Earlier this year, she performed with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar at the BCCI awards. However, her Asia Cup performance has been slow, scoring just 20 runs in two innings. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team has started strong, winning their first two matches against Pakistan and UAE.

The Indian team began their tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, followed by a 78-run win over UAE. In the game against UAE, the Indian team achieved a historic milestone, posting their highest-ever T20I score by surpassing 200 runs for the first time.

The Women in Blue posted a dominant total of 201/5 in the first innings after being put in to bat. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 66 runs off 47 balls, hitting 7 fours and a six. She was supported by young Richa Ghosh, who played an unbeaten knock of 64 runs from just 29 balls, with 12 boundaries and a maximum.

India defeated UAE by a decisive 78-run margin, securing their spot in the semifinals. They will face Nepal in their final group stage match on Tuesday, July 23.

Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (born 5 September 2000) is an Indian cricketer. She is an all-rounder who plays for the Indian national women’s cricket team and the Mumbai women’s cricket team. She has also played for the Under-17 Maharashtra field hockey team.

In June 2018, Jemimah received the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Junior Women’s Cricketer from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The award was presented by cricketer MS Dhoni in Jharkhand.