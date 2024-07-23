King Charles’ guard horse bites tourist, internet slams her for ignoring rules

A tourist faced backlash after a UK King’s Guard horse bit her in a viral video. The incident happened at Horse Guards Parade in central London, where many tourists love taking photos with the Royal Guard horses.

In the video, a woman stands near a Royal Guard horse while a mounted guard watches. Suddenly, the horse bites her arm, and the guard quickly pulls back the reins. The woman, in obvious pain, grabs her arm as bystanders rush to help. This happened outside the Household Cavalry Museum, and the video quickly went viral, gaining millions of views and reactions worldwide.

Signs around the museum warn visitors, “Beware, horses may kick or bite,” highlighting the risks despite the horses’ ceremonial role. This isn’t the first incident of its kind. Another video showed a Royal Guard horse kicking a tourist who got too close, simply touching the horse’s neck and causing a defensive reaction.

