Tuesday, July 23, 2024
King Charles' guard horse bites tourist, internet slams her for ignoring rules

By: vibhuti

A screen grab of the viral video where the horse is biting the tourist. (Photo credit: @dailymail)

A tourist faced backlash after a UK King’s Guard horse bit her in a viral video. The incident happened at Horse Guards Parade in central London, where many tourists love taking photos with the Royal Guard horses.

In the video, a woman stands near a Royal Guard horse while a mounted guard watches. Suddenly, the horse bites her arm, and the guard quickly pulls back the reins. The woman, in obvious pain, grabs her arm as bystanders rush to help. This happened outside the Household Cavalry Museum, and the video quickly went viral, gaining millions of views and reactions worldwide.

Signs around the museum warn visitors, “Beware, horses may kick or bite,” highlighting the risks despite the horses’ ceremonial role. This isn’t the first incident of its kind. Another video showed a Royal Guard horse kicking a tourist who got too close, simply touching the horse’s neck and causing a defensive reaction.

 

These Royal Guard horses are crucial to London’s traditions but are still sensitive to sudden movements or perceived threats. The incidents emphasize the importance of respecting boundaries and following safety guidelines around these powerful animals.

While taking a photo with them is tempting, keeping a respectful distance ensures safety for both people and the horses. The viral video has sparked global discussion about balancing tourism, tradition, and animal care at cultural landmarks like Horse Guards Parade. Though the incident will eventually be forgotten, the lesson on animal unpredictability and safety will remain, guiding future interactions with these iconic symbols of British heritage.

