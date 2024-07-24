Elderly man’s joyful rain dance to Bollywood hit charms social media | Watch video

A heartwarming video of an elderly man dancing in the rain to a popular Bollywood song has taken social media by storm. Mehboob Shah, the star of this viral sensation, shared the delightful video on his Instagram handle.

In the video, Shah can be seen dancing joyfully on a busy road, drenched by the rain, to the classic Bollywood tune “Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan.” Onlookers couldn’t help but smile as they witnessed his energetic and rhythmic moves, defying the constraints of age.

The content creator Mehboob Shah has been garnering millions of views on Instagram with his unique dancing style at public places especially on streets, while the background audience watching him dance. Shah belongs to a city in Maharashtra, a south-western state in India from where he has been creating videos.

Instagram users showered him with praise for his spirited performance. One user commented, “Well done uncle, you’re amazing!” Another wrote, “Fantastic uncle!” The admiration was evident through numerous fire and heart emojis.

With 598 followers on Instagram, Shah regularly shares dance videos that radiate vitality and joy. Apart from dancing, he also posts content related to fitness and lifestyle, proving that age is no barrier to living life to the fullest.