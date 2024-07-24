“Born to be a papad, forced to be a croissant” video of mishap of the dish went viral

A recent viral video has captured the amusing mishap of croissants ‘unraveling’ inside an oven, sparking a wave of humorous responses online. Shared by a vlogger during a breakfast baking session, the reel depicts the layered pastries gradually unfolding and expanding under the oven’s heat.

The video has garnered a staggering 9 million views, with viewers flooding the comment section with witty observations. Swiggy Instamart likened the croissants to scorpions, while others joked about their resemblance to various creatures. One comment playfully remarked, “Born to be a papad, forced to be a croissant.”

Reactions ranged from amused confusion to outright hilarity, with comments like, “‘Crossain’t’!” and “Them coming to life has me dying.” The unexpected transformation of the pastries into ‘muscular’ shapes prompted comparisons to snails, scorpions, and even rebellious beings defying their pastry form.

This light-hearted incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable outcomes in baking adventures, bringing laughter and joy to countless viewers online.