13.1 C
London
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMumbai event calls for more films on queer stories
EntertainmentHeadline news

Mumbai event calls for more films on queer stories

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey

Model Poonam Pandey has created an uproar by faking...
Entertainment

Fans select their top Shreya Ghoshal track ahead of UK tour

BOLLYWOOD queen Shreya Ghoshal excels in captivating live audiences,...
Entertainment

Top 30 under 30 to watch in 2024

AN EXCITING young generation of south Asian creative talent...
Headline news

Indian national forfeits £118m from sale of drugs in Britain and US

AN INDIAN national extradited from the UK pleaded guilty...
Entertainment

Poonam Pandey is alive, appears in cervical cancer awareness video

Poonam Pandey on Saturday made an appearance on social media...

Panellists at an event that seeks to empower LGBTQIA+ storytellers called for more films on queer stories driven by nuanced characters.

The event on Friday was part of the culmination of the QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab. Led by The Queer Muslim Project, the Lab supports LGBTQIA+ storytellers with the tools, resources, and networks needed to boost their careers and tell stories that can drive meaningful change and contribute to new queer narratives from South Asia.

The conversation “Pathways to Queer Inclusion in Cinema” was attended by screenwriter-director Alankrita Shrivastava, influencer-actor Trinetra Haldar, associate producer of Junglee Pictures Uzma Khan and filmmaker Arvind Caulagi.

The discussion weaved together perspectives from the film industry and suggested a future of inclusivity, focussing on the need for more diverse representation behind the camera. The panel also explored ways in which diverse queer narratives can drive a meaningful change and contribute to affirmative narratives.

The event also featured the screening of the award-winning French film Two of Us. The 2019 romantic drama film, directed by Filippo Meneghetti, was selected as the French entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

It encapsulates the story of two retired women who have been secretly in love for decades.

The 2023 edition of QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab featured 10 diverse storytellers and screenwriters from different parts of India, who received creative guidance and mentorship from leading industry professionals to write and develop original short narrative fiction screenplays on queer themes.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Fans select their top Shreya Ghoshal track ahead of UK tour
Next article
Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey

Entertainment 0
Model Poonam Pandey has created an uproar by faking...

Fans select their top Shreya Ghoshal track ahead of UK tour

Entertainment 0
BOLLYWOOD queen Shreya Ghoshal excels in captivating live audiences,...

THE TOP 10 Abhishek Bachchan performances

TOP LISTS 0
ABHISHEK BACHCHAN has delivered a diverse range of performances...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc