Fans select their top Shreya Ghoshal track ahead of UK tour

BOLLYWOOD queen Shreya Ghoshal excels in captivating live audiences, evident in the sold-out tours she has performed worldwide.

The superb singer with a bank of brilliant songs returns to the UK in February for big arena shows in London (9) and Manchester (11).

Ahead of the tour, Eastern Eye asked some of her most dedicated fans on X (formerly Twitter) to select their favourite songs of the multi-award-winning singing sensation.

@adityaxdreamer: Always, always, always, Munbe Vaa. It’ll be the best ever song for me in her voice. Everything about this song is magical.

@curious_cb: Picking one song is impossible, so I will keep it simple with Bairi Piya, because that’s when it all started. [I am] forever grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for launching her with that song.

@EshitaSgian: It’s one of the hardest answers to give, but if I must choose one song, it will be O Rangrez. I don’t know why it soothes my heart. The song works as a source of comfort for me whether I am happy, sad or going to do something big.

@HasRomeo: Every song of hers holds a special place in my heart. But Sun Raha Hai touches my heart in a different way every time. Whenever I hear it, I can’t help but scream, “There is no one who can sing like her”.

@Karanr7395: While it’s difficult to pick a drop from the entire ocean, however I’ll go with Sunn Raha Hai. There’s something very simple yet very complex about this song.

@IamARichBrat: Yeh Aaina. It’s always the simple song that cuts through the heart and hit the right spot. It’s a love ballad, but listening to it during times of self-doubt and panic attacks helped me a lot to get a grip on myself.

@janani_111: So many to list but one song of her, Ninaithu Ninaithu, will forever be a favourite and close to my heart. That was the very first song that introduced me to Shreya’s soulful vocals back in 2006. Decades later, here she is my utmost strength and solace.

@kanikaS__SG: Many favourites, but Wada Raha holds a special place in my heart as it was the first song of hers I heard and that too on a cassette. There are so many memories attached to it.

@MaramAlYaseen38: Every song of hers is my favourite. I can’t choose just one song. Each song of hers is a masterpiece that carries many emotions of love and peace, but if she sings Guli Mata during her tour, it’ll mean a lot to me as an Arab fan of hers.

@MeenuShreya: A favourite among countless songs of hers is Qaraar because it’s very close to my heart. It genuinely calms me down. In an interview, she mentioned that her son falls asleep to this as she recorded it while he was in her womb.

@RekhaBachchan: Deewani Mastani. Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals are just so enchanting in this song. She conveys so many emotions (love, anguish, elation and joy), but does it so subtly, elegantly and succinctly. The instrumentation and lyrics are also top-class.

@SGianShovon: Angana Morey. During the time of the song’s release, we were severely impacted by Covid, the lockdown, and the overall pandemic situation. When we were confined to our homes and grappling with depression, the song emerged just when we needed it the most.

@sgian_shruth: I most definitely cannot pick a favourite. But my mom loves Chal Tera Shukriya. It is a song that’ll always be very special to us. We were going through some tough times. When she sang Har saans ka shukriya, we felt grateful for every new day and let go!

@ShreyaGhoshalFC: Live Again – a song for breast cancer awareness. Featuring a band called Agam.

@Shreyushka_SG: Posing the question of a favourite Shreya Ghoshal song to a fan is undeniably one of the most challenging inquiries. However, if forced to choose one, I would say Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai because it feels like goddess Saraswati herself resides in her voice.

@SrishtiM: Selecting just one song from the vast repertoire of Shreya Ghoshal is a challenging task for fans, given the ocean of incredible tracks she has gifted us.

However, if pressed to choose, I’d enthusiastically go with Kashmir from the album Animal. In the contemporary music scene, discovering a masterpiece like this is indeed a rarity.

@swapnil_ MDSG: It has to be Mere Dholna for me. It introduced me to Shreya Ghoshal. I fell in love with her voice after listening to this song. I have literally grown up with her songs and now she’s an emotion for me.

@Vanshijain20: I honestly cannot choose one favourite song of hers. If she has sung a song, it becomes my favourite. Every song of hers has its own emotion, story and memories,.

Shreya Ghoshal at OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA next Friday (9) and AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, Manchester M3 1AR on Sunday, February 11. www.ticketmaster.co.uk