Mark Zuckerberg celebrates July 4th surfing in a tux, waving the US flag
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates July 4th surfing in a tux, waving the US flag

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of the video shared by Mark Zuckerberg on social media for 4th of July. (Photo credit: @zuck)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram and Facebook to extend his wishes for a happy Fourth of July, commemorating America’s independence. In a unique video, Zuckerberg showcased his surfing skills while draped in a tuxedo and proudly waving the American flag against a backdrop of scenic mountains.

This unconventional celebration not only marked the country’s 248th anniversary of independence from British rule but also hinted at Zuckerberg’s recovery from an ACL injury, showcasing his post-surgery progress.

The 37-year-old billionaire, known for his casual attire, surprised viewers with his refined style, trading his typical gray t-shirt for luxurious cashmere sweaters and accessorizing with a new addition—a gold chain.

The video, which also possibly featured Meta RayBan glasses, quickly garnered attention and admiration, amassing over 488,990 likes and 16,601 comments on Instagram alone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

While some praised Zuckerberg’s cool demeanor and recovery journey, others humorously commented on his graceful surfing skills despite challenging conditions. Regardless, the video resonated widely beyond Meta’s platforms, sparking viral resharing and diverse reactions online.

Zuckerberg’s holiday greeting aligns with his ongoing efforts at Meta, which recently announced Threads’ significant growth with over 175 million monthly active users globally, notably flourishing in India. The platform continues to thrive as a hub for global conversations spanning entertainment, celebrity, and sports, reflecting its evolving role in digital discourse worldwide.

