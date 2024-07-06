23.2 C
New York
Saturday, July 6, 2024
BTS’ Jimin dance to SRK’s song goes viral

A screen grab of the video song. (Photo credit: HYBE)

In a recent viral sensation, BTS’s Jimin has captivated fans with a new dance video that exudes classic ‘fairytale romance vibes.’ An edited video of Jimin singing Shah Rukh Khan’s song Main Koi ‘Aisa Geet Gaaon‘ is going viral.

Known for his ability to evoke deep emotions through his performances, Jimin has once again demonstrated his charm.

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, performing to the iconic song ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ from the 1997 film Yes Boss, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘jhunjhunastic,’ showcases Jimin’s dance moves flawlessly synchronized with the beloved Bollywood track. The post’s caption reads, “Imagine Jimin actually singing this song for you.”

The Instagram post quickly garnered widespread attention, with fans filling the comment section with their enthusiastic responses. One user commented, “I can literally feel him singing this,” while another echoed, “Is it just me, or does it really feel like he’s singing this song?” Another fan remarked, “This matches perfectly!! Fairytale romance vibe!!”

Many fans praised the creativity of the video, with comments such as, “He actually gives SRK vibes. They are gentle, very loving, and naturally flirty. Plus, they have the same height,” and “Voice-wise, Tae/JK; concept-wise, Jimin.” An admirer noted, “It’s looking like he was actually singing it; the lip sync is perfect.” Another fan shared, “I was actually thinking of SRK after getting a glimpse of Jiminshi!!! Lovely creativity, I must say.”

The video features Jimin’s latest song, ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,’ from the album ‘Muse,’ released this year. The seamless blend of Bollywood nostalgia and Jimin’s distinctive charm has resonated widely, reaffirming his status as a global star.

The video stands as a testament to Jimin’s ability to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with a diverse audience. As the video continues to gain traction, it highlights the universal appeal of both Jimin and the timeless essence of Bollywood romance.

