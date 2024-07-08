Nine-year-old Indian American girl from Florida shines in America’s Got Talent | Watch video

Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl from Florida, has captured the hearts of many with her stunning performance on America’s Got Talent. Dressed in a pink dress, she left the judges speechless as she sang Tina Turner’s iconic song ‘River Deep Mountain High,’ earning a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum. This achievement is the latest milestone in Mishra’s burgeoning career and highlights her incredible talent and dedication.

In a now-viral video, Mishra confidently takes the stage and shares her love for singing. “I have always loved singing. It makes me happy. When I was four years old, I would pretend I had a microphone, and I would think that I was singing to the whole world.”

When asked who she would call first if she got selected, Mishra said she would call her grandmother, as she always wished to see her on a big stage. As Heidi Klum pressed the golden buzzer and rushed to hug her, Mishra immediately video-called her grandmother, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Mishra’s talent has not gone unnoticed, and her performance on America’s Got Talent has garnered widespread admiration. One YouTube user commented, “She’s so good and Amazing! She definitely deserves the Golden Buzzer.”

Another user wrote, “Phenomenal! 9 years old? Unbelievable.” A third user praised her stage presence and vocal skills, saying, “Amazing voice and stage presence at 9 years old; oh my goodness! Good Job Heidi, and yes I was not looking forward to hear anything Howie had to say.”

Pranysqa’s journey to this point has been filled with notable achievements and significant sacrifices. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Mishra has gained popularity across the US and Canada with her brilliant voice.

Over the past few years, she has performed professionally at major sports events, including the NBA and United Soccer League. In 2021, she sang the American national anthem before the NCAA Men and Women’s Basketball game in New York.

In 2023, she performed the anthem for the Florida Panthers American football team and later sang before the Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz NBA game in 2024.

Earlier this year, Mishra also sang “God Bless America” by Celine Dion during the Memorial Day Commemorative Celebrations. Her Canadian rendition of the National Anthem gained widespread appreciation, and she was even invited to sing it at a Canadian Parliament meeting.

Despite her young age, Mishra is an honors student in Grade 3 at the Florida Virtual School, showcasing her academic dedication alongside her musical pursuits.

Pranysqa’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. In an interview with Voyage LA, she revealed that her parents sold their house and moved to the US from Toronto, Canada, to support her dreams.

Her father had to look for a new job, and her mother gave up her 16-year-long career. Despite these sacrifices, the family believed that the US offered more recognition and opportunities for Mishra to pursue her passion for singing.

Mishra’s hard work and perseverance have led her to achieve several significant milestones in her young career. Besides performing in Broadway musicals with New York productions, she has also graced the World Apollo Stage in New York. Her achievements are a testament to her talent and the unwavering support of her family.

Pranysqa Mishra’s story resonates with many Indian-Americans, highlighting the importance of family support and the pursuit of dreams in a new country. Her success on America’s Got Talent serves as an inspiration to many young talents and showcases the diverse talent that Indian-origin individuals bring to the global stage.

As Pranysqa continues to shine, her journey reflects the aspirations and hard work of many Indian-American families striving to achieve their dreams. Her performance on America’s Got Talent is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career.