Friday, July 5, 2024
Mumbai woman gifts gold chain worth $2,994 to her pet dog

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of woman wearing the gold chain to her pet dog. (Photo credit: @aniljewellersofficial)

A Mumbai woman spent over $2,994 on a gold chain for her pet dog, showcasing the extraordinary lengths people go to for their pets. Concerned pet owners often ensure their furry friends receive the best food, proper medical care, and plenty of toys and treats. However, in Mumbai, Sarita Saldanha went the extra mile by purchasing a gold chain worth over ₹2.5 lakh for her pet dog, an Indie pooch named Tiger.

Chembur-based Anil Jewellers shared a video of Saldanha buying the gold chain for Tiger’s birthday. The 35-gram chain cost her more than $2,994. The video, posted on Instagram, shows Saldanha at the jewelry shop with Tiger, who waits patiently as she chooses the necklace. The video captures Tiger wagging his tail excitedly as Saldanha puts the gold chain around his neck.

“Celebrating the profound and beautiful companionship between humans and animals,” Anil Jewellers wrote on Instagram.

Piyush Jain, the owner of Anil Jewellers, told “Saldanha is a resident of the Chembur area in Mumbai. Last month, she celebrated Tiger’s birthday by buying him the gold chain.”

The video has garnered over 46,000 views and numerous comments. Viewers praised Saldanha’s gesture, with one commenter describing it as “wholesome” and another calling the video “so beautiful.” Many users also wished Tiger a happy birthday.

Wholesome dog videos are a favorite on the internet, second perhaps only to cat videos. One such clip that went viral last year captured a dog’s excited reaction upon seeing his owner after three long years.

