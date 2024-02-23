7.3 C
Manoj Bajpayee's 30 years in cinema celebrated at Tagore Centre in Berlin
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee’s 30 years in cinema celebrated at Tagore Centre in Berlin

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose new film The Fable was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, celebrated 30 years in cinema at a special event organised by the Indian Embassy’s Tagore Centre in Berlin.

The event, hosted by Trisha Sakhlecha, Director of the Tagore Centre, coincided with Bajpayee’s presence in Berlin for the premiere of his latest film, directed by Raam Reddy, in the competitive Encounters section at the 74th edition of the festival.

In a conversation, Bajpayee, 54, traced his journey from dreaming about becoming an actor in a small village in Bihar through his persistent struggle of over 15 years to his rise as a celebrated actor in Indian cinema.

The discussion, also attended by Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India to Germany, highlighted Bajpayee’s upcoming projects and his venture into production.

“This journey of 30 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a reflection of the love and support I’ve received from my audience and the film fraternity. Being recognized in Berlin, alongside the premiere of ‘The Fable’, fills me with gratitude. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ms. Trisha Sakhlecha, the Director of the Tagore Centre, Berlin, and H.E. Mr. Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India to Germany, for this honor,” Bajpayee said in a statement.

Sakhlecha said the Tagore Centre & Embassy of India, Berlin is committed to providing a platform for Indian cinema and storytelling specifically, and Indian culture as a whole. Tagore Centre, which was inaugurated in 1994 to strengthen cultural ties between India and Germany, completed 20 years.

Ambassador of India to Germany, Parvathaneni Harish, said, “I am extremely happy that the 74th edition of the Berlinale has seven Indian films and three Berlinale Talents, and that the NFDC has brought in a large delegation from the Indian movie industry to participate in the European Film Market.

“Indian movies represent astonishing talent, immense dynamics, and innovation. India is also an attractive investment location with various incentives for the promotion of foreign films and animation, post-production, and visual effects services. I am confident that the Indian delegation at Berlinale with well-known actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun and directors like Raam Reddy will make a strong impact.”

Reddy, who also participated in the Q and A with Bajpayee, said, “It was such an honour to share the stage and sit next to Manoj ji – who I have grown to share a very special bond with – while we chatted about the nearly magical anecdotes that went into the building of our film.”




