Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Riz Ahmed, see every South Asian celebrity look at Oscars 2024

By: Shelbin MS

The 96th annual Academy Awards concluded on March 10, 2024, at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theater, with Oppenheimer dominating the award ceremony with seven wins.

On the fashion front, the Oscars 2024 once again served as a platform for South Asian celebrities to showcase their impeccable fashion sense and leave an indelible mark on the red carpet. In the year 2024, these luminaries not only graced the event with their presence but also mesmerized everyone with their stunning attire, exuding elegance, grace, and cultural pride.

Among the standout stars was the renowned actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The Never Have I Ever star rocked a black and white princess gown from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Her outfit set her apart from the many celebrities who wore haute couture creations from French fashion brands. Ramakrishnan exuded regality as she walked the red carpet.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Riz Ahmed kept it classic and walked the red carpet in a black ensemble by Marni featuring a knee-length coat. A red pin was seen attached to the lapel of his long coat to represent calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Riz Ahmed attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja was seen posing with Indian farmer Ranjith on whom her Academy Awards-nominated documentary film To Kill a Tiger is based. The filmmaker opted for a red gown for the ceremony.

Nisha Pahuja and Indian farmer Ranjith attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Asad Ayaz, Chief brand officer of Disney, was also in attendance. He looked dapper in a black suit.

Asad Ayaz attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Writer-Director-Producer Nazrin Choudhury rocked a resplendent multi-coloured gown and added to the allure of the Oscars red carpet.

Nazrin Choudhury attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Indian-American Bela Bajaria, who joined Netflix in 2016 to oversee unscripted and scripted series and is currently the Chief Content Officer, impressed everyone with her traditional outfit.

Bela Bajaria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

