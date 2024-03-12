12.7 C
Headline news

Government's pick to tackle Islamophobia resigns

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

FIYAZ MUGHAL, said to be chosen by Michael Gove to address Islamophobia, has stepped down, expressing doubts about the government’s resolve on the issue.

Mughal, 52, said that his name was approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to lead anti-extremism efforts as the first anti-Muslim hatred tsar.

He claimed that the government disclosed his name last week, just days before he was scheduled to begin, leading to a surge of abuse that rekindled past mental health challenges, reported The Times.

Despite his resignation, the government maintains that Mughal was never formally offered the role, adding that a decision on the tsar’s appointment would be made soon.

The charity director revealed that he had experienced racial abuse from right-wing extremists who said that he “didn’t belong in Britain,” and from Islamists who labelled him a “heretic,” which he claimed put him “at risk.”

He also voiced frustration over the government’s lack of seriousness, citing his role’s minimal time commitment of just two days a month, compensated at £540 per day.

“I’m angry because the government has been saying for decades, ‘where are the British Muslims speaking out?’ When we speak out, we are left to our own devices. The impact on our personal and professional lives is enormous,” Mughal was quoted as saying.

Mughal further claimed that certain officials in Whitehall showed sympathy towards Islamists, which, according to him, contributed to the issue.

He founded Faith Matters, an organisation aimed at countering extremism, and Tell Mama (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks), which provides support to victims of Islamophobia. Additionally, he has advocated for stronger connections between Muslim and Jewish communities.

Shelbin MS

