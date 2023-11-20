9.4 C
Krishnan Guru-Murthy on how ‘Strictly’ changed his outlook on life

By: Shelbin MS

Channel 4 broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy was the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the Strictly Come Dancing ahead of Blackpool Week.

A week after his elimination, the 53-year-old says that the show transformed him from a sober newscaster into what he calls ‘one of those gibbering old men wrecks who suddenly get in touch with their emotions and cry all the time’ and also changed his outlook on life.

“I have basically done the same job for 35 years really, just for different organisations,” he says. “You can get stuck in a routine. Doing something that was just so different — it’s a huge kick when you make it work. That risk-taking is very rewarding; it really changes your outlook on life.”

He also reveals the reason he never paid attention to the persistent approaches of the show’s producers when they approached him previously.

“At first, I think I was very hung up on being a serious journalist and thinking you don’t do that kind of thing,” he says. “But this year it just felt different. I felt like having some fun, doing something different.”

Krishnan also insists that he is going to keep dancing anyway.

“Lauren and I have agreed that every other time we meet up, rather than going out for dinner, we’ll go to a dance studio and that will be our catch-up.”

If there is one message he wants to put out there, it’s this: “You have got to try new things, you have got to push yourself and you have got to take on challenges.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

