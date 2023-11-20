10.7 C
Headline Story

London’s deputy mayor is Labour candidate for Leicester East

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

LONDON’S deputy mayor for business has been chosen as the Labour candidate for the Leicester East parliamentary constituency which has one of the largest south Asian populations in the UK.

Rajesh Agrawal was chosen at a hustings held in Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre on Saturday (18) to succeed incumbent MP Claudia Webbe who was expelled from Labour after being found guilty of harassment last year.

His selection comes amid the speculation that Webbe’s predecessor Keith Vaz could stand as an independent candidate at the next general election expected in 2024.

Leicester East which witnessed clashes between Hindu and Muslim youths in 2022 has been electing a Labour MP since 1987.

Agrwal said it was time to “reset Leicester East” and vowed to replicate his success in the East Midlands city, after having helped London attract “hundreds of millions in international investment”.

“I’m honoured to be selected as the Labour Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Leicester East. It’s time to use this auspicious moment to reset Leicester East, with a Labour MP who’ll deliver for everyone who lives here. Together, let’s get Britain’s future back,” the fintech entrepreneur said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

 

In his campaign statement, the London and Partners chair said the constituency needed an MP like him who was “pro-business and pro-worker” and who was seeking to bridge “the regional cultural, economic and religious differences that can too easily divide us”.

“I’m passionate about entrepreneurship and opportunity. It’s why I’m standing to become your next Labour MP for Leicester East because I believe there’s a Labour way to grow our economy; one that’s pro-worker and pro-employer too.”

He said, as London’s deputy mayor for business, he attracted “hundreds of millions in international investment; creating hundreds of thousands more jobs and giving over 255,000 people better employment conditions.”

Agrawal said he would “bring similar successes to Leicester East and make sure it gets its fair share.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

