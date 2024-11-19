Kim Kardashian introduces her Tesla Robot Optimus in a video

Kim Kardashian, known for her charm and vibrant social media presence, surprised fans by sharing a video where she interacted with Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The playful clip featured the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s robot engaging in lighthearted activities, including a game of “rock-paper-scissors.” Fans were delighted by the fun exchange and the robot’s surprising mimicry.

Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot priced at approximately $20,000 (around Rs 17 lakh), was introduced by Kardashian in the video as her “new friend.” She appeared visibly amused and captivated by the robot’s ability to replicate human gestures, creating a mix of humor and amazement throughout the interaction.

Optimus is here to take mw for a ride in the Cybercab pic.twitter.com/gxOSbsY3vv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2024

The video began with Kardashian greeting Optimus with a simple “Hi” and challenging it to mimic her gestures. Holding up a half-heart shape with her hands, she asked, “Can you do this?” Optimus promptly replicated the gesture, leaving Kardashian gasping in excitement. “You know how to do that!” she exclaimed, visibly impressed by the robot’s programming.

Kardashian kept the interaction lively, encouraging the robot to perform various tasks. As Optimus imitated arm movements resembling running, she laughed and said, “Go running… let’s go for a run.” The humor escalated when the robot began hula dancing, prompting Kardashian to joke, “Oh! You are Hawaiian.” She even instructed Optimus on how to blow flying kisses. The robot reciprocated her instructions perfectly, to which she cheered, “Yeah, you are so cute!”

The highlight of the video came during a game of “rock-paper-scissors.” Kardashian initiated the game by counting to three and making the “scissors” sign. Optimus, responding to her command, showed “paper,” losing the round. Playfully teasing the robot, Kardashian said, “Oh! You’re a little slow. I beat you.” Optimus, in a surprisingly human-like gesture, raised its hands and nodded its head side-to-side, mimicking frustration and defeat, which amused viewers.

Tesla’s marketing was also lauded by fans, with many commenting on the creative demonstration of the robot’s capabilities. One user remarked, “Tesla knows how to market their products better than anyone else,” while another added, “Tesla does not need a marketing department.”

The video didn’t just showcase Optimus; Kardashian also offered her followers a sneak peek of Tesla’s futuristic Cybercab, an autonomous robotaxi. The clip revealed the sleek interior of the Cybercab, which notably lacks a steering wheel and pedals, with Optimus seated inside. Ending the video on a futuristic note, Kardashian captioned it, “Optimus is here to take me for a ride in the Cybercab.”

Although it remains unclear if Kardashian plans to purchase Optimus or the Cybercab, she has previously shown her enthusiasm for Tesla. After the launch of the Cybertruck, she shared posts featuring her custom version of the vehicle, hinting at her support for Musk’s innovations.