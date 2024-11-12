4.3 C
New York
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Entertainment

‘Surround yourself with the best people you can find, but also know how to be happy alone,’ Karan Johar shares philosophical wisdom on social media

By: vibhuti

Indian film director and producer Karan Johar gestures as he walks on the red carpet during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards Night at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on August 16, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has been opening up on social media, sharing philosophical reflections that resonate with his fans. On Tuesday, Johar posted an inspiring message on his Instagram Stories, emphasizing the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences, while also embracing solitude.

His quote read, “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, but also know how to be happy alone.” This message is the latest in a series of reflective posts, with the filmmaker often revealing a more introspective side.

karan johar story instagram
A screenshot of Karan Johar’s Instagram story. (Photo credit: @karanjohar)

Earlier this week, Johar shared another thoughtful insight, encouraging followers to face uncomfortable truths.

He posted, “The conversation you are avoiding is the one you need the most.” These statements suggest that Karan Johar, who is known for his dynamic work and public image, is embracing a more contemplative phase, often sharing wisdom and advice for self-reflection.

Johar’s recent posts come at a time of significant change for his company, Dharma Productions. Recently, the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Dharma by Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions was announced.

The deal, reportedly worth Rs 1,000 crore, includes both Dharma Productions and its digital arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. Following the news of this acquisition, Johar shared another cryptic message on Instagram, fueling speculation about his feelings on the partnership.

In addition to business developments, Johar seemed to address a recent controversy indirectly through social media, responding to Divya Khosla Kumar’s criticism of Alia Bhatt regarding her film Jigra with a subtle yet impactful post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On the professional front, Johar continues to make strides. He recently announced his upcoming project, Chand Mera Dil, featuring actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani in the lead roles. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film promises an intense and passionate love story and is set for release in 2025.

Announcing the movie, Johar wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.” The film’s first poster shows the leads in romantic scenes, creating anticipation for a unique love story.

This film marks the fourth collaboration between Dharma Productions and actor Lakshya, following projects like Dostana 2, Bedhadak, and Kill. Johar’s balance of career progression and personal reflection demonstrates his versatility and influence within Bollywood, keeping fans engaged both on and off the screen.

vibhuti
vibhuti

