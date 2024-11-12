Quincy Jones holds more Grammys than Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West without ever singing

The Grammy Awards, hosted annually by the Recording Academy in the U.S., hold high prestige within the global music industry. With American pop culture’s influence, Grammy awards and nominations have become a universal mark of validation for artists.

While popular music stars lead in Grammy wins, one non-singer’s name ranks among the most awarded: Quincy Jones. Known for his work with legends like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, Jones collected 28 Grammy wins and 80 nominations over his six-decade career—more than stars like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Adele, and Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé holds the record with 32 Grammy wins, followed by conductor George Solti with 31, while Quincy Jones ranks third. His Grammy wins, a mix of producer and arranger awards, reflect his impact on music.

His collaborations with Michael Jackson on Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad marked high points in pop music history. Jones, originally a jazz trumpeter and arranger in the 1950s, transitioned into record production, gaining fame across genres and working on numerous albums as a producer.

Jones’s career extended well into his 80s. In 2020, at age 86, he appeared in Travis Scott’s “Out West” video, showcasing his continued relevance in modern music. Sadly, Quincy Jones passed away on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91. His legacy as a legendary producer who never needed to sing or perform will be remembered as one of music’s greatest stories.