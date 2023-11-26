9 C
London
Monday, November 27, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketJoe Root to skip next year’s IPL
Cricket

Joe Root to skip next year’s IPL

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall...
Cricket

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman...
Cricket

T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

OPENER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India’s batting...
Headline Story

Sunak announces £29.5 billion private sector investments

Prime minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a £29.5 billion ($36.76...
Headline Story

Indian military digs by hand to rescue 41 tunnel workers

Indian military engineers were gearing up to dig by...

ENGLAND batsman Joe Root has pulled out of next year’s Indian Premier League, joining his red-ball skipper Ben Stokes in sitting out the glitzy Twenty20 tournament.

Root, who had made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, opted out a day before the deadline for franchises to announce their releases and retentions ahead of the auction on December 19.

“Joe Root has opted out of IPL 2024. The dressing room will miss you, Rooty,” Royals said late Saturday (25) in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Root became the second player from England to opt out of the IPL after Stokes announced his withdrawal last week in order to manage his workload and fitness.

Royals said in a statement on their website that they “respect” Root’s decision.

“Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him,” said Kumar Sangakkara, Royals’ director of cricket.

“His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does.”

Root was signed up by Royals for his base price of $121,000 in the IPL auction this year.

He played three games but batted in just one, scoring 10 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur.

The IPL remains the most popular and lucrative Twenty20 league in the world.

But it is a lengthy and demanding tournament, posing a risk of injury, fatigue an burnout for players who face an increasingly packed international schedule.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Is run machine Kohli greatest player ever?
Next article
T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

Entertainment 0
Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall...

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Cricket 0
GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman...

T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

Cricket 0
OPENER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India’s batting...

Popular

Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake

Entertainment 0
Leading Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to fall...

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Cricket 0
GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman...

T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia

Cricket 0
OPENER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan led India’s batting...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc