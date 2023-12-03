5.9 C
London
Monday, December 4, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketIyer, fast bowlers guide India to win over Australia in dead T20...
Cricket

Iyer, fast bowlers guide India to win over Australia in dead T20 rubber

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch series

RINKU SINGH’s quickfire 46 and a spin attack led...
Cricket

Rahul Dravid to stay on as India coach

RAHUL DRAVID will stay on as coach of India,...
Cricket

Maxwell’s hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India

Glenn Maxwell’s fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a...
Cricket

Sri Lanka sports minister sacked over cricket crisis

SRI LANKA’S sports minister was sacked on Monday (27),...
Cricket

Cummins says players ‘not robots’ as Australia T20 team struggles

CAPTAIN Pat Cummins said Tuesday (28) that cricketers were...

INDIA’S Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and fast bowlers Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh took a combined five wickets as the home side beat Australia by six runs in the final Twenty20 International to deny the visitors a consolation win on Sunday (3).

Australia, chasing 160 in Bangalore, looked on course for victory as Ben McDermott hit a knock of 54 but the chase was derailed when the 28-year-old tried to hammer Arshdeep (2-40) for six and ended up holing out to long-off.

Once McDermott departed, Kumar (3-32) struck twice in quick succession to leave Australia reeling on 129-7 before Arshdeep bowled an excellent final over in which he gave away just three runs and picked up the wicket of visiting captain Matthew Wade.

After being put in to bat earlier, India needed a half-century from Iyer (53) to post a defensible total, with Axar Patel (31) also contributing runs. Australia’s Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis picked up two wickets apiece.

“I’m elated to be honest to see everyone chipping in and contributing for the team,” Iyer said. “The shots, innovation has been on point and I could see Arshdeep’s calmness when he was bowling the last over.

“It wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on. I feel 160 was the right total, which we got eventually. To defend it was a brilliant performance from the team.”

India, who won the series 4-1, next travel to South Africa for a multi-format series including three T20Is, three one-day internationals and two tests, while Australia head home for a three-test series against Pakistan.

(Reuters)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch series

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Oxford University Press declares ‘Rizz’ Word of the Year

News 0
The Oxford University Press (OUP) announced “Rizz” as the...

BAME transplant patients face dual inequity, say MPs

Headline Story 0
A report by MPs has concluded that NHS “inaction”...

Indian origin man pleads guilty to firebombing US anti-abortion office

News 0
A 29-year-old man of Indian origin has pleaded guilty...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc