12.3 C
London
Friday, February 16, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketIndia’s Ashwin joins exclusive club with 500 Test wickets milestone
Cricket

India’s Ashwin joins exclusive club with 500 Test wickets milestone

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes earns 100th Test cap with Rajkot match

BEN STOKES earned his 100th Test cap when he...
Cricket

Gary Kirsten tries to transform one of the biggest slums through cricket

NOTORIOUS for drugs and crime and afflicted by large-scale...
Cricket

England 31-0 after bowling out India for 445 in third Test

ENGLAND reached tea unscathed at 31-0 after bowling out...
Cricket

Lalit Modi urges ECB to revamp The Hundred for revenue boost

THE former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL),...
Cricket

Rohit and Jadeja steady India after top order wobble

INDIA captain Rohit Sharma combined with Ravindra Jadeja in...

INDIAN off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday (16) entered an elite club of bowlers to take 500 Test wickets in a stellar cricketing career that includes a World Cup triumph.

India’s go-to bowler for more than a decade, Ashwin took his 500th wicket in the third Test in Rajkot by dismissing England’s Zak Crawley to team hugs and a standing ovation from the crowd.

“One of the greats of the game gets to a fantastic landmark. Time to stand up and applaud a phenomenal achievement,” veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 37-year-old Ashwin, called an “all-time great” by his Test captain Rohit Sharma, became only the ninth bowler to hit the landmark and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619).

Ashwin, from the southern city of Chennai, started out as an IT engineer after graduating from university and is known for his precision.

The innovative Ashwin is still honing his craft, even though his skill and guile have already led to a glittering international career.

Employing the full width of the crease, Ashwin delivers his off-spin from multiple angles with varying pace.

He also has a deceptive “arm ball” that goes straight on and has worked to develop a “carrom ball” that goes the other way, delivered using his knuckles.

But his sometimes blunt, no-nonsense attitude has led to the occasional controversy, such as when inflicting “Mankad” runouts at the non-striker’s end.

Former captain Virat Kohli dubbed Ashwin “lege” — from the word “legend” — and once said: “We are running out of words to describe his performances.”

Ashwin was part of India’s 2011 50-over World Cup title win at home and then the 2013 Champions Trophy, but it was three years later that he matured as a top-level bowler.

He took 48 wickets in eight Tests and had 27 victims in 19 Twenty20 matches in the 2015-16 season to be named the ICC cricketer of the year.

Ashwin now has 34 five-wicket hauls to his name, with a best of 7-59, over 98 Tests since his debut in 2011.

“He’s a world-class bowler and somebody I have watched closely from the start of his career,” Australia’s leading spinner Nathan Lyon said.

“There is opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he’s probably been one of my biggest coaches, in a way.”

Ashwin started off as a batsman who bowled medium-pace before switching to off-spin.

The all-rounder also never lost touch with his batting.

He has 3,308 Test runs — including five centuries — from playing in the middle- and lower-order, with a career high of 124.

He formed a potent spin partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, becoming the most successful pair for India in Tests, surpassing Kumble and Harbhajan Singh who took 501 in 54 Tests together.

Ashwin ignited controversy in 2019 when he ran out England captain Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end, sparking debate on whether it was contrary to the spirit of the game.

The rarely used dismissal was named after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who twice ran out Australia’s Bill Brown at the bowler’s end in 1948,

Ashwin remained defiant about his use of the dismissal and was vindicated when the International Cricket Council recognised its legitimacy in the sport’s 2022 rule changes.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
England captain Ben Stokes earns 100th Test cap with Rajkot match

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Asian-origin man convicted for murder committed 30 years ago

Headline Story 0
An Asian-origin man was convicted for the gruesome murder...

Jay Shetty, Janina Gavankar attend world premiere of ‘This Is Me…Now’

Entertainment 0
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Tuesday attended the...

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ garners praise from celebs

Entertainment 0
Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer Kuch Khattaa...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc