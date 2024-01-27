8.3 C
London
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketIndia sense victory against England
Cricket

India sense victory against England

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

Rahul, Jadeja power India’s lead in first England Test

KL RAHUL hit 86 and Ravindra Jadeja closed in...
Cricket

India bowl out England for 246 in first Test

ENGLAND captain Ben Stokes hit a defiant 70 to...
Cricket

England’s ‘Bazball’ faces toughest task yet in India series

ENGLAND’s “Bazball” style of attacking cricket faces its biggest...
Cricket

Tata Group awarded IPL title rights for record $300m

INDIA’S Tata Group has again been awarded title sponsorship...
Cricket

Pakistan lose series 3-0 as Warner bids farewell

DAVID WARNER went out the way he began, with...

OLLIE POPE led England’s battle to save the opening test with a fighting fifty but hosts India looked on course for a comprehensive victory on day three of the contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday (27).

India, who have not lost a test series on home soil since 2012, amassed 436 in their first innings to claim a sizeable lead of 190.

Left with a mountain to climb, England did not retreat into any defensive shell but were at a precarious 172-5 at tea, still 18 behind.

Vice-captain Pope was batting on 67 with Ben Foakes on two at the other end.

England began their second innings brightly with openers Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) frequently employing the sweep shot — both traditional and reverse — to negate the India spinners.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin induced an edge from Crawley and India captain Rohit Sharma grabbed the catch at the lone slip.

Duckett combined with Pope and England reached the 100-mark in the 18th over.

Duckett, then on 39, was lucky when Jasprit Bumrah’s lbw appeal was turned down and India did not review the decision. Replays confirmed the ball would have hit the leg stump.

In his next over, Bumrah uprooted Duckett’s off-stump and let out a roar that injected fresh excitement into the stands.

The ball had started reversing by then and Bumrah was particularly threatening.

A length ball from Bumrah rapped Joe Root on his front pad and the batter challenged the lbw decision against him but could not get it overturned.

Root, who excelled as a part-time spinner claiming 4-79, made two.

Ravindra Jadeja foxed Johnny Bairstow (10) with a ball that did not turn and Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes (six) for the 12th time in tests to peg back England.

(Reuters)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rahul, Jadeja power India’s lead in first England Test

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

NHS observatory launches new initiative to address disparities

UK News 0
THE NHS Race and Health Observatory on Wednesday (24)...

Nadine Shah on writing memoir about her time in rehab

Entertainment 0
British singer-songwriter Nadine Shah has said that her decision...

Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

Entertainment 0
The romantic novel One Day, which turned out to...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

UK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity

Health 0
The rising number of UK employees needing time away...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc