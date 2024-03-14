16.3 C
London
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketGrieving Brook withdraws from IPL after grandmother’s death
Cricket

Grieving Brook withdraws from IPL after grandmother’s death

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

How Ashwin spun his way to 500 Test scalps

SUNIL SUBRAMANIAM could never put his finger on why...
Cricket

Report accuses Cricket Scotland of prejudice against women

CRICKET SCOTLAND has plunged into fresh crisis after a...
Cricket

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

India has climbed to the number one spot in...
Cricket

India crush England to seal Test series 4-1

INDIA beat England by an innings and 64 runs...
Cricket

Indian cricket board drops Iyer and Kishan from annual contracts list

SHREYAS IYER and Ishan Kishan were not considered for...

ENGLAND batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) following the death of his grandmother, the 25-year-old said.

Brook pulled out of England’s recent 4-1 series defeat in India after his grandmother, whom he described as his “rock”, fell ill.

“Now that she has passed my family and I are grieving and I need to be around them,” the Delhi Capitals player said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family’s, honestly nothing is more important to me than my family.

“So whilst this may come as surprising to some, I know it’s the right decision for me,” he wrote.

“I’m young and hope to have many, many more years of cricket to come which I intend to make the absolute most of.”

Delhi bought Brook for £376,910 for this year’s IPL, which begins in Chennai on March 22.

(Reuters)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
How Ashwin spun his way to 500 Test scalps

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Polio Paul’ who lived in an iron lung, dies at 78

News 0
Paul Alexander, a man whose life was inextricably linked...

Obscure trust links India’s top firms with Modi’s election war chest

India News 0
Behind the doors of a small, nondescript office in...

New bill threatens TikTok ban unless China sells US arm

USA News 0
THE US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc