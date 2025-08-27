Govinda and Sunita Ahuja celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together amid divorce speculation

Highlights:

Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their son Yashvardhan.

Their joint appearance countered ongoing divorce rumours.

Govinda’s manager confirmed legal matters are being resolved, calling speculation “old news”.

Daughter Tina Ahuja dismissed the claims, saying, "It's all rumours."

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja marked this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi with a family celebration at their Mumbai residence, amid ongoing speculation about their marital status. The couple, accompanied by their son Yashvardhan Ahuja, welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home on Wednesday, taking part in the festival’s traditional rituals.

Their public appearance together — smiling, dressed in coordinated traditional attire, and engaging with the media — was seen as a strong message against the persistent rumours of a divorce. In addition to hosting the puja, the family also distributed sweets to those gathered outside their home, a customary gesture during the festival.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Seen Together in Coordinated Outfits

The coordinated appearance of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja attracted media attention, particularly given recent reports suggesting a strain in their relationship. Both appeared in matching traditional clothing, participating fully in the Ganesh Chaturthi rituals alongside their son.

Photographs and video footage from the day showed the family posing together for photographers and greeting well-wishers. These images contrasted sharply with previous unverified reports that claimed the couple were headed for divorce.

Divorce Rumours Addressed by Family and Representatives

In December 2024, speculation began when reports claimed that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. These reports were widely circulated, though no official confirmation was provided at the time. The couple remained largely silent in public about the claims, which led to further speculation.

Speaking to PTI, Govinda’s manager addressed the situation directly. He confirmed that a petition had been filed some months ago but added that matters were now being resolved. He described the reports circulating in recent weeks as “old news”.

Their daughter, actor Tina Ahuja, also responded to the speculation in an interview with the Hindustan Times. “It’s all rumours,” she said. “Such stories hold no weight for our family.” Her statement added further clarity to the family’s stance on the matter.

Social Media and Online Speculation

Earlier this year, speculation was further fuelled when Sunita Ahuja uploaded an emotional vlog to her YouTube channel. Many online users linked the tone of the video to the ongoing divorce talk. However, the family has not publicly confirmed any connection between the video and the rumours.

Following their public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the family’s decision to appear together is being interpreted by many as an effort to put an end to the speculation. The images and videos from the celebration have been widely shared across news outlets and social media platforms in India.

Govinda’s Career in Recent Years

Govinda, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema during the 1990s and early 2000s, has been less active in the film industry in recent years. Known for his roles in comedy and family entertainers, Govinda built a career marked by commercial success and mass appeal.

His last major film role was in Rangeela Raja (2019), which did not perform well at the box office. Since then, Govinda has made only limited appearances in public, leading to speculation about his professional and personal life. However, he continues to maintain a loyal fan base and remains a respected name in Bollywood.

Ganesh Chaturthi as a Public Platform

Ganesh Chaturthi is a widely celebrated festival across India, particularly in Maharashtra, where Govinda and his family reside. Many public figures use the occasion to connect with fans and the media. For Govinda, this year’s celebration offered an opportunity to make a visible statement about his family life without issuing formal statements or press releases.

The event also reflects how public appearances during festivals are often used by Bollywood personalities to address or counter speculation. In this case, the presence of Govinda, Sunita Ahuja, and their son at the family celebration offered a visual confirmation that the couple remain together.