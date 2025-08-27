Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias expecting fourth child

Highlights:

Anna Kournikova is expecting her fourth child with Enrique Iglesias, according to HOLA! magazine.

The couple already have three children: twins Lucy and Nicholas, seven, and daughter Mary, five.

They have been together for 24 years but have never married.

The family live in a Miami mansion valued at around $26 million. - Advertisement -

The new arrival will join the couple’s three children: twins Lucy and Nicholas, who are now seven, and their youngest daughter Mary, aged five. For Iglesias’s mother, Isabel Preysler, a well-known Spanish socialite, the child will mark her ninth grandchild.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias: 24 Years Together

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been in a relationship for 24 years. Despite the length of their partnership, they have never married. Instead, they have chosen to focus on raising their children and maintaining a family-centred lifestyle.

Speaking about his family priorities at the Los40 Music Awards in 2023, Iglesias explained:

“I’m in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow… every day that passes they grow very quickly and I want to enjoy it.”

In an earlier interview with The Sun, Iglesias praised Anna Kournikova’s approach to motherhood:

“It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother… when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

This shared commitment to family life has defined their relationship and shaped the way they raise their children, largely away from the public eye.

Anna Kournikova’s Family Life in Miami

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are raising their children in Miami, where they own a waterfront mansion. The couple bought the land in 2009 for $5 million and completed construction of the property in 2013.

The estate, which is now valued at around $26 million, spans 17,528 square feet. It features seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a private dock and a garden cabana. The home provides significant privacy and space for the couple and their growing family.

The location of their home is close to a part of Miami commonly known as “Billionaire’s Bunker,” highlighting the exclusivity of the neighbourhood.

Anna Kournikova’s Role as a Mother

Although she retired from professional tennis many years ago, Anna Kournikova has remained in the public eye due to her relationship with Iglesias and her family life. Her role as a mother has been central in recent years.

Iglesias has frequently spoken about how much he admires Anna Kournikova in her role as a parent. Her decision to step away from her tennis career and maintain a low public profile has allowed her to focus on raising her children in a relatively private environment.

Anna Kournikova’s Health Concerns Addressed

Earlier this year, concerns about Anna Kournikova’s health circulated after she was photographed using a wheelchair. These concerns were put to rest when her mother-in-law confirmed that it was simply the result of a minor foot sprain and not a more serious health issue.

The confirmation of her pregnancy has further reassured fans that Anna Kournikova is in good health and looking forward to welcoming her fourth child.

A Family-Oriented Future

For Anna Kournikova, the birth of a fourth child represents another milestone in her family life with Enrique Iglesias. The couple’s decision to focus on their children, rather than the traditional path of marriage, highlights their shared values and approach to family.

Despite Iglesias’s ongoing music career, the pair have successfully managed to raise their children away from the spotlight. Their Miami estate provides the space and security they need, while both have consistently chosen to prioritise family life.

As Anna Kournikova prepares for the arrival of her fourth child, she continues to play a central role in shaping a private but stable home environment for her growing family.