‘Gears of War: Reloaded’ brings Xbox classic to PlayStation 5

Gears of War: Reloaded remasters the 2006 Xbox 360 classic, now on PlayStation 5.

PS5 Pro delivers the best performance with 4K visuals, up to 120 fps, and AI upscaling.

DualSense adaptive triggers and speaker effects are exclusive to the PlayStation version.

The release signals Xbox's move away from strict platform exclusivity.

Gears of War was once one of the most recognisable Xbox franchises, closely tied to Microsoft’s console identity. In 2025, the series made a significant move with the release of Gears of War: Reloaded on Sony’s PlayStation 5. The title is a remaster of the original 2006 game, offering enhanced visuals, higher frame rates, and new features designed specifically for PlayStation hardware.

The decision reflects a broader industry shift, where console makers are moving away from strict exclusivity. With Xbox now publishing some of its best-known titles across multiple platforms, Gears of War has become a test case for how established franchises can reach new audiences.

Gears of War technical improvements on PS5

Gears of War: Reloaded introduces several performance upgrades compared to earlier editions. The remaster runs campaign gameplay at 4K resolution with frame rates up to 60 fps. Multiplayer modes can achieve 120 fps, offering smoother combat and competitive responsiveness.

While the game runs well across consoles, the PlayStation 5 Pro currently provides the best version. Sony’s AI-based PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) allows the game to sustain higher resolutions and more stable frame rates compared to Xbox Series X. Testing shows that Gears of War often maintains 120 fps in indoor areas on PS5 Pro, though frame rates can dip slightly during larger outdoor battles.

The standard PS5 and Xbox versions use AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, which delivers improvements but lacks the same consistency as Sony’s newer technology.

Gears of War remaster history

This is not the first time Gears of War has been remastered. In 2014, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition provided updated visuals of the original title. Reloaded builds further on that work. Developed by The Coalition, the studio responsible for the series since 2014, the latest release sharpens textures, improves lighting, and presents the dark, gritty atmosphere closer to the intent of the 2006 game.

Despite these enhancements, the core design of Gears of War remains tied to its origins. Critics note that while the remaster looks sharper and runs more smoothly, the level layouts and gameplay mechanics reflect the conventions of early cover shooters. This includes heavy emphasis on cover-based combat, grey-toned environments, and the iconic muscle-bound characters that defined the series’ first appearance.

Exclusive Gears of War features on PlayStation 5

One of the most notable aspects of Gears of War: Reloaded on PlayStation is its use of the DualSense controller. Features such as adaptive triggers simulate the recoil of weapons like the Lancer, while the built-in controller speaker delivers radio chatter and effects including the chainsaw bayonet.

These additions create a more tactile and immersive experience, available only to PlayStation players. Xbox versions, while technically capable, do not support these features.

Gears of War and the end of exclusivity

The release of Gears of War: Reloaded on PS5 highlights a changing approach to exclusives in the gaming industry. Microsoft has gradually reduced its focus on keeping franchises locked to its own hardware. In recent years, titles such as Forza Horizon 5 have appeared on PlayStation, while other games have reached Nintendo platforms.

Analysts argue that Sony is also following a similar model by extending its major titles to PC, ensuring its properties reach wider markets while still maintaining hardware as a central part of its business.

For Gears of War, this cross-platform release signals Microsoft’s willingness to expand the franchise beyond Xbox audiences and capitalise on its broader appeal.

Is Gears of War: Reloaded worth playing?

For long-time fans, Gears of War: Reloaded provides a familiar but enhanced experience. The resolution improvements, smoother performance, and new controller features give the game a modern feel while staying close to its original design.

At the same time, those approaching Gears of War for the first time may find the gameplay dated compared to newer shooters. The reliance on cover mechanics and linear level design is characteristic of 2006 rather than 2025. Later entries in the franchise, particularly Gears of War 2, refined and expanded the formula, making them more representative of the series’ long-term development.

Nevertheless, Reloaded serves as both a nostalgia piece and an entry point for PlayStation players who never owned an Xbox 360. It showcases the roots of one of gaming’s most influential franchises and demonstrates how remasters can extend the life of older titles in modern markets.