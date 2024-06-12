GitHub teams with Infosys to launch centre of excellence in Bengaluru

GitHub, the Microsoft-owned developer platform, has partnered with Infosys to establish its inaugural Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This strategic move seeks to bolster GitHub’s footprint in India, aligning with the nation’s rapidly growing developer ecosystem.

In a keynote speech in Bengaluru, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke underscored the pivotal role of India’s burgeoning developer community. He remarked, “The expanding community of developers in India, coupled with the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence, is poised to drive digital transformation and stimulate economic progress across the country.”

With over 15.4 million Indian developers on its platform, GitHub is witnessing a remarkable 33% annual growth. Dohmke predicted that by 2027, India is on track to surpass the United States as the largest developer community on GitHub.

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer at Infosys, highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on software development. “Generative AI is revolutionising the software development lifecycle. Leveraging Infosys Topaz assets, we are accelerating the adoption of Generative AI for our clients,” he commented. GitHub’s AI-powered coding assistant, Copilot, already boosts developer productivity by 55% and has attracted 1.8 million paid subscribers.

The new CoE in Bengaluru aims to support a wide range of companies, including industry leaders like Cognizant, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm, in integrating GitHub’s Copilot-powered platform.

Since its $7.5 billion acquisition by Microsoft in 2018, GitHub has expanded to a global user base exceeding 100 million, contributing to over 420 million repositories.