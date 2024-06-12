Musk used illegal drugs, made female staff ‘uncomfortable’: WSJ report

Concerns about Elon Musk’s alleged use of illegal drugs have been raised by some executives and board members at SpaceX and Tesla, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk has also fostered a company culture that has made female employees uncomfortable. Previously, it was reported that Musk used drugs including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine, sometimes in the presence of board members. The report, citing female employees at Tesla, claimed that these women received “an unusual amount of attention or were pursued” by Musk. Additionally, a SpaceX flight attendant alleged that in 2016, Musk exposed himself to her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts.

Another woman, who resigned from SpaceX in 2013, alleged during exit negotiations that Elon Musk had asked her to have his babies. According to the Wall Street Journal, a woman at the company had a month-long sexual relationship with Musk in 2014 while directly reporting to him. The relationship ended poorly, leading to her departure from the company and her signing an agreement that prohibited her from discussing her work with Musk.

The report also claimed that a woman who worked at SpaceX received repeated invitations from Musk to come to his house at night, as indicated by a text exchange.

“Come by!” Elon Musk wrote to which the woman did not respond. The billionaire then sent the following messages as per the report:

- Advertisement -

“Look, it’s either me or 6am [exercise] :)”

“Just finished the Model 3 production call. It’s def going to be hell for several more months.”

“Are you coming over? If not, I will probably tranq out. Too stressed to sleep naturally.”

“Probably best if we don’t see each other.”

The woman texted Elon Musk in the morning, saying, “Oh man. I’m sorry, I’d already fallen asleep. I’ve been a late night person most of my life but have been trying to switch over because it seems responsible. Tbh. Sorry I crashed last night.”