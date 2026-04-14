Texas man faces federal charges over alleged Molotov attack linked to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Highlights:

Texas suspect accused of planning an attack targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Authorities say a Molotov cocktail and anti-AI document were recovered

No injuries reported in incidents at residence and OpenAI office

Federal charges include explosives-related offenses

Case reflects rising concerns and hostility surrounding OpenAI and AI technologies

A Texas man has been charged by federal prosecutors in connection with an alleged attack targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, authorities said.

According to the US Department of Justice, the suspect, identified as Daniel Moreno-Gama, allegedly traveled from Texas to California with the intention of carrying out an attack against Altman. Prosecutors say the incident took place on Friday in San Francisco and involved the use of a Molotov cocktail.

Officials allege that Moreno-Gama threw the firebomb at the gates of Altman’s residence before fleeing the scene. He later went to the San Francisco headquarters of OpenAI, where he attempted to break into the building by striking the glass doors with a chair.

Federal prosecutors stated in the criminal complaint that the suspect “stated that he had come to burn down the location and kill anyone inside.”

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Law enforcement officers responding to the scene reportedly found Moreno-Gama in possession of a jug of kerosene, a lighter, and a written document titled “Your Last Warning.” Authorities say the document contained anti-AI messaging and advocated violence against executives and investors associated with artificial intelligence companies.

The complaint further states that the document included references to multiple individuals, listing “names and addresses that purported to belong to multiple CEOs and investors.” Another section reportedly outlined what the suspect described as the risks artificial intelligence poses to humanity.

Prosecutors allege that the document included an admission of intent to kill Altman, ending with the statement: “If by some miracle you live, then I would take this as a sign from the divine to redeem yourself.”

Moreno-Gama now faces federal charges, including one count of damage and destruction of property by means of explosives and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in either the residential or office incidents.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the case, stating: “Violence cannot be the norm for expressing disagreement, be it with politics or a technology or any other matter.” He added, “These alleged actions- which damaged property and could well have taken lives -– will be aggressively prosecuted.”

OpenAI and rising scrutiny over artificial intelligence

The incident comes at a time when OpenAI and its leadership are under increased public scrutiny as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates globally. Sam Altman has become a prominent figure in discussions around AI development, regulation, and ethics.

Some critics have raised concerns about the potential risks of AI technologies, including their societal and economic impact. Opposition has also been fueled by decisions such as OpenAI’s collaboration with government entities, including reported work involving the US Department of Defense.

Despite these concerns, Altman has publicly called for a reduction in hostility surrounding AI debates. In a personal blog post following the incident, he shared a photo of his husband and their child, stating it was “in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house.”

He also acknowledged differing perspectives on technology, writing: “I empathize with anti-technology sentiments and clearly technology isn’t always good for everyone.” He added, “But overall, I believe technological progress can make the future unbelievably good, for your family and mine.”

OpenAI growth amid ongoing debate

The case also comes as OpenAI continues to expand rapidly. The company recently reported a valuation of $852 billion following a funding round that raised $122 billion, reflecting increasing investment in AI infrastructure and computing capabilities.

At the same time, questions remain about long-term sustainability and whether AI companies can generate sufficient revenue to offset rising operational costs.

OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT, remains a leading platform in the consumer AI space, with more than 900 million weekly active users and approximately 50 million subscribers. The company has also reported significant growth in usage of its online search features over the past year.

OpenAI case reflects broader AI tensions

The federal case involving the alleged attack on Sam Altman highlights a broader pattern of heightened tensions around artificial intelligence. As AI systems become more integrated into daily life, public debate has intensified, ranging from optimism about innovation to concerns over safety, control, and long-term consequences.

Authorities have emphasized that while debate over AI is expected to continue, acts of violence tied to those concerns will be treated as serious criminal offenses.