Iranian crude shipments reach India after seven-year gap under temporary exemption

Highlights:

Two supertankers carrying Iranian crude have reached Indian ports for the first time in nearly seven years

Deliveries follow a one-month exemption allowing sale of oil already in transit

Cargoes arrived at both east and west coast ports

Buyers of the Iranian crude shipments have not been formally disclosed

Move aimed at stabilizing global supply and controlling oil prices

Two supertankers carrying Iranian crude have arrived at Indian ports, marking the first such shipments to the country in almost seven years. The development follows a temporary one-month exemption that permitted the sale of Iranian oil cargoes already in transit. The measure was introduced to ease global supply disruptions and help contain rising oil prices.

According to ship-tracking data, the vessels reached ports on both India’s eastern and western coasts. This resumption of Iranian crude flows signals a limited but notable shift in supply dynamics, even though it is tied to a specific and time-bound policy decision.

Iranian crude tanker Felicity docks off Gujarat coast

One of the vessels, Felicity, a very large crude carrier operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, anchored off Sikka on the Gujarat coast late on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The tanker was carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Iranian crude, which had been loaded at Kharg Island in mid-March.

- Advertisement -

The arrival of Felicity represents a significant logistical milestone, given the long pause in direct Iranian crude shipments to India. The cargo had been en route before the exemption was announced, making it eligible for delivery under the temporary allowance.

Iranian crude shipments linked to exemption window

The return of Iranian crude to Indian shores is directly tied to the one-month exemption that allowed previously shipped oil to be sold and delivered. This exemption was introduced as a targeted measure to reduce pressure on global oil markets.

The policy does not indicate a full resumption of trade but rather a controlled release of existing cargoes. Industry observers note that such exemptions are typically used to prevent supply shocks and avoid sudden price spikes in international markets.

Buyers of Iranian crude cargoes remain undisclosed

The buyers of the Iranian crude cargoes arriving in India have not been formally disclosed. The lack of official confirmation reflects the sensitive nature of such transactions, particularly given the broader geopolitical context surrounding Iranian oil exports.

Despite the absence of confirmed buyers, the deliveries themselves suggest that there is still demand for Iranian crude in key markets, including India, when regulatory conditions allow.

Iranian crude return reflects supply balancing efforts

The arrival of Iranian crude cargoes comes at a time when global oil markets are facing supply uncertainties. The exemption allowing these shipments was aimed at ensuring continuity in supply chains and preventing further volatility.

By permitting the delivery of oil already in transit, authorities sought to balance market stability with existing regulatory frameworks. The move highlights how Iranian crude continues to play a role in global energy dynamics, even under restricted conditions.