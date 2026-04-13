Oxfam report says IMF tax advice to India is more regressive than guidance to wealthy nations

Highlights:

Oxfam says the International Monetary Fund gives more regressive tax advice to developing countries than to wealthy nations

India received the highest number of regressive IMF tax recommendations between 2022 and 2024

59% of IMF tax advice to low- and lower-middle-income countries was regressive, compared to

52% progressive advice for high-income countries

Only about 3% of IMF recommendations focused on wealth or capital gains taxes

Wealthier nations, including the United States, received more progressive tax policy guidance

South Asia recorded the highest share of regressive recommendations, followed by Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa

An analysis by Oxfam has raised questions about how the International Monetary Fund applies tax policy guidance across countries, stating that developing economies such as India are more frequently advised to adopt regressive tax measures compared to wealthier nations.

The report states that India received the highest number of regressive tax recommendations from the IMF between 2022 and 2024. These recommendations typically place a larger burden on low- and middle-income groups, increasing the likelihood of widening income inequality.

Oxfam report: IMF tax advice shows imbalance between rich and developing countries

According to the Oxfam analysis, a total of 1,049 tax-related recommendations issued by the IMF to 125 countries were reviewed. The findings indicate that 59 percent of advice given to low- and lower-middle-income countries was regressive in nature. In contrast, 52 percent of the recommendations directed at high-income countries were progressive, focusing more on higher earners.

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A regressive tax system applies similar rates across income groups, which can have a greater financial impact on lower-income households. A progressive system, by comparison, places a higher tax burden on individuals with greater income or wealth.

Despite an increase in global wealth in recent years, the report notes that only around three percent of IMF recommendations focused on taxing wealth or capital gains.

Oxfam flags “double standard” in IMF tax advice

The report highlights what it describes as a “double standard” in how the IMF approaches tax policy guidance. Wealthier countries, including the United States and several European economies, were more likely to receive recommendations that target higher-income groups.

By contrast, countries in the Global South, including India, were more frequently advised to adopt measures that shift the tax burden toward broader populations.

“This regressive aspect of tax advice for Global South countries means that most measures advised by the IMF are likely to exacerbate inequality,” the report said.

Oxfam findings: regional trends in IMF tax recommendations

The Oxfam analysis found that South Asia received the highest number of regressive recommendations overall. Other regions with similar patterns included Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa.

In several country-level examples cited in the report, IMF recommendations appeared to place additional pressure on lower-income groups. In Chile, the IMF suggested raising taxes on low- and middle-income groups while leaving top tax rates unchanged. In Nigeria, it recommended increasing value-added tax despite high poverty levels. In Hungary, the IMF advised against introducing taxes on excess profits of energy companies.

Oxfam report: limited focus on wealth taxes and inequality

The report states that even in countries with high levels of inequality, IMF recommendations rarely included progressive measures such as wealth taxes. It notes that billionaire wealth has increased significantly in recent years, yet policy advice targeting wealth remains limited and is mostly directed at high-income countries.

The analysis also found differences in how often inequality is addressed in IMF guidance. Only 8 percent of recommendations to lower-income countries referenced inequality, compared with 34 percent for high-income countries.

Kate Donald of Oxfam said this raises concerns about consistency in the IMF’s policy approach. She argued that the organization should either apply progressive tax guidance across all countries or acknowledge inconsistencies in its approach to reducing inequality.

Oxfam calls for changes in IMF tax policy approach

The report also points out that gender inequality is rarely addressed in IMF tax advice. Most recommendations focus on modifying existing tax systems rather than introducing structural reforms.

Oxfam has called on the IMF to place inequality at the center of its fiscal policy guidance. It has also urged the institution to avoid recommending measures that may place a disproportionate burden on lower-income populations, particularly in developing economies.

The findings add to ongoing debates about the role of international financial institutions in shaping tax systems and economic policy, especially in countries facing income disparities and fiscal constraints.