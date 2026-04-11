JD Vance arrives in Islamabad for US-Iran talks as tensions remain high

Highlights:

JD Vance leads US delegation in first major diplomatic talks since the conflict began

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf outlines conditions for Iran’s participation

Ongoing Hezbollah-Israel clashes continue in southern Lebanon

High-level meetings involve Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir

Islamabad placed under strict security with roads sealed and media infrastructure expanded

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on April 11 to lead a high-level American delegation for talks with Iranian officials, marking the first direct engagement between the two sides since the conflict began over a month ago. The discussions are aimed at stabilizing a fragile ceasefire and exploring pathways toward a long-term resolution.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, Vance indicated cautious optimism about the negotiations. “We’re going to try to have a positive negotiation,” he said. “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

The talks in Islamabad are seen as a critical diplomatic effort, with global attention focused on whether both sides can move beyond preliminary conditions and toward meaningful dialogue.

JD Vance faces conditions from Iran ahead of negotiations

- Advertisement -

The Iranian delegation, led by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, arrived earlier the same day and set out clear preconditions for participation in formal negotiations. In a statement shared on X, Qalibaf said discussions would only proceed if there is a confirmed Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian financial assets.

These demands reflect Tehran’s position that broader regional issues must be addressed alongside bilateral concerns. The conditions also add complexity to the talks led by JD Vance, as they link the negotiation process to developments beyond the immediate US-Iran framework.

JD Vance negotiations take place amid ongoing Lebanon violence

The diplomatic efforts led by JD Vance come against the backdrop of continued violence in southern Lebanon. Reports indicate that Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations, including a residential building in the town of Maifadoun, resulting in at least three fatalities.

In response, Hezbollah launched a series of rockets aimed at a military facility in northern Israel. The continued exchange of fire underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and highlights the broader regional instability influencing the talks.

The situation in Lebanon remains a key concern, as it directly impacts the conditions set by Iran and the overall progress of negotiations led by JD Vance.

JD Vance engages with Pakistan leadership during Islamabad visit

Alongside the US-Iran discussions, the Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before engaging in direct talks with US officials. Prior to the main negotiations, Iranian representatives also held discussions with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir.

These engagements reflect Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in the talks, having brokered the initial ceasefire. The involvement of senior Pakistani leadership indicates a coordinated diplomatic effort to create conditions conducive to dialogue.

The US delegation accompanying JD Vance includes key figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, signaling the importance Washington places on the outcome of these discussions.

JD Vance talks prompt high security measures in Islamabad

Islamabad has been placed under heightened security ahead of the negotiations. Authorities sealed major roads, restricted movement, and advised residents to remain indoors as delegations arrived in the capital.

The city’s usually busy streets appeared largely deserted, reflecting the significance and sensitivity of the talks involving JD Vance and Iranian officials. The atmosphere resembled conditions typically seen during curfews.

To support extensive global media coverage, Pakistan established a dedicated media center at the Jinnah Convention Center. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the facility includes high-speed internet, workstations, live broadcast areas, and transportation services for journalists.

Additional arrangements, including visa-on-arrival services for delegates and media personnel from the United States and Iran, were also put in place to ensure smooth coordination.