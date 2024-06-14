India-made TB diagnostics tech wins acclaim at World Health Assembly

Developed by Goa-based Molbio, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics company, Truenat, first launched in 2017, is a portable, battery-operated machine that can be deployed at labs, health centers, and in the field.

The Truenat platform, a rapid molecular test for the diagnosis of pulmonary, extrapulmonary, and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis, was developed in India and has been hailed for its role in combating TB and as a possible component of global healthcare solutions at the recently-held 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Molbio Diagnostics, based in Goa, India, has made significant strides in the field of molecular diagnostics with the development of Truenat. Launched in 2017, Truenat is a real-time quantitative micro-PCR system designed to provide rapid and accurate diagnosis. This portable and battery-operated machine has revolutionized the approach to TB diagnostics, allowing for its deployment in various settings, including labs, health centers, and even in the field.

One of the key features of Truenat is its ability to deliver results from samples in less than an hour. This rapid turnaround time is crucial in the fight against TB, enabling healthcare providers to quickly diagnose and initiate treatment for patients, thereby reducing the spread of the disease.

The Truenat platform is not limited to TB diagnostics; it is capable of testing for over 40 diseases, making it a versatile tool in the realm of molecular diagnostics.

At the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Truenat was recognized for its significant contribution to global health. The platform’s ability to diagnose pulmonary, extrapulmonary, and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis has made it an essential tool in the global fight against TB.

Rifampicin-resistant TB is particularly challenging to treat, and early detection is critical in managing and controlling the disease. Truenat’s ability to rapidly and accurately diagnose this form of TB is a game-changer in the field of infectious diseases.

The World Health Assembly’s acknowledgment of Truenat underscores the importance of innovative diagnostic tools in achieving global health goals. With TB remaining one of the top infectious disease killers worldwide, advancements like Truenat are vital in the effort to end the TB epidemic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 10 million people fell ill with TB in 2020, and 1.5 million people died from the disease. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to reducing these numbers, and technologies like Truenat play a crucial role in this effort.

Truenat’s portability and ease of use make it particularly valuable in low-resource settings where access to advanced laboratory facilities is limited. By providing rapid and accurate diagnostics at the point of care, Truenat helps bridge the gap in healthcare access and ensures that more people receive timely and effective treatment.

In addition to its technical capabilities, Truenat’s success is also a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in addressing global health challenges. Molbio’s development of this platform showcases how homegrown technologies can have a significant impact on global health, offering solutions that are both effective and accessible.

As the world continues to grapple with infectious diseases, the recognition of Truenat at the World Health Assembly serves as a reminder of the critical role that diagnostic tools play in disease management and prevention. With continued support and investment in such technologies, there is hope for a future where diseases like TB can be effectively controlled and eventually eradicated.