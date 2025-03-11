Bharti Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet to India

Bharti Airtel Joins Forces with SpaceX to Launch Starlink in India

Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk, to introduce Starlink’s satellite-based internet services in India. The agreement marks Starlink’s first formal collaboration in the country and is aimed at expanding high-speed internet coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

In a joint statement issued on March 11, both companies confirmed their commitment to leveraging satellite connectivity to enhance broadband services across India. However, the partnership’s implementation remains subject to regulatory approvals, as SpaceX has yet to receive authorization to operate Starlink in the country.

With this collaboration, Airtel strengthens its position in the satellite broadband segment, complementing its existing partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb. By integrating Starlink into its service portfolio, Airtel aims to offer comprehensive nationwide coverage and improve connectivity in rural and remote areas.

Airtel’s Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Gopal Vittal, described the partnership as a significant step in next-generation satellite connectivity. “Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” he said. Vittal emphasized that Starlink’s addition to Airtel’s product suite would help bring reliable and affordable broadband to India’s most isolated regions.

As part of the collaboration, Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment through Airtel’s retail stores and providing Starlink services to business customers. The companies also plan to enhance connectivity for schools, healthcare centers, and underserved communities across India.

- Advertisement -

The partnership extends beyond consumer broadband, with both firms assessing how Starlink can complement Airtel’s network infrastructure. Airtel’s vast ground network is expected to support SpaceX’s operations in India, ensuring seamless connectivity for businesses and enterprises. The Starlink enterprise suite will enable Airtel to provide reliable, high-speed internet solutions to companies across the country.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, expressed enthusiasm about working with Airtel. “We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India… The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business,” she said.

Despite the promising partnership, regulatory approvals remain a major hurdle for Starlink’s entry into the Indian market. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) have yet to grant SpaceX the necessary permissions to begin operations.

In November 2024, Moneycontrol reported that SpaceX had agreed to comply with India’s data localization and security requirements, which had previously been a sticking point in regulatory discussions. Meanwhile, competitors such as Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s joint venture with SES have already secured GMPCS licenses and IN-SPACe approvals.

Currently, Starlink operates over 6,000 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, with plans for further expansion. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Kuiper project is set to launch 3,236 satellites starting in early 2025, with commercial services expected later that year.

The Indian government has indicated that satellite spectrum allocation will be done administratively, with an associated fee structure. However, telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Airtel continue to advocate for spectrum allocation through auctions. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to clarify pricing details for satellite spectrum soon.

According to IN-SPACe projections, India’s space economy is set to reach $44 billion by 2033, capturing an 8% global market share—up from the current 2%. If approved, Starlink’s entry into India could significantly boost satellite broadband penetration and further India’s ambitions in the global space industry.