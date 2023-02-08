Europe Snacks, a leading European producer of savoury snacks for third party brands, on Wednesday (8) announced the acquisition of 100 per cent of Burts Snacks.

The operation will enable Europe Snacks to accelerate its growth in Europe’s largest snacking market.

Supported by Apax Partners, Europe Snacks entered the UK market with the acquisition of Kolak Snack Foods in 2016. The acquisition of Burts, which is expected to be finalised next month, marks a further step in expanding the group’s presence in the UK, with the product portfolio being highly complementary.

The combination of the two companies in the UK would enable the group to better serve existing clients and unlock growth through a wider offer of delicious snacking products and an innovation pipeline leading the market.

Europe and Burts’ combined manufacturing and supply chains will facilitate the group to further invest in additional capacity and service excellence.

Founded in 1995, Burts will continue to operate from its two manufacturing facilities in Plymouth and Leicester, led by the current managing director, Dave McNulty.

Etienne Lecomte, CEO of Europe Snacks, said, “Within a highly uncertain economic context, it is key to reach a size that allows us to keep investing in our people and in our factories. Thanks to the trust of our shareholders, it has been made possible and I am very proud to welcome the Burts team to the group.”

Burts chairman Jitu Patel said, “Burts provides high quality snacking and has a strong track record of delivering growth without ever compromising on quality. Since investing in the company back in 2006, it has been a very enjoyable and impressive journey. I have a huge admiration for Europe Snacks.

“I am convinced this acquisition will open up new opportunities, as both businesses are complementary to each other and share deep common values. It has been an honour to work with the Burts Family over the years and I would like to take this opportunity to wish the combined company every success in the years ahead.”

Bruno Candelier, partner at Apax, said, “Since our initial investment in Europe Snacks, we have continuously supported the company and its management team to position itself at the forefront of innovation and scale its business, notably in the UK with the transformational acquisition of Kolak in 2016. The acquisition of Burts is fully in line with the roadmap set when we originally invested.”