Episode 6 of Karan Johar’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ banned in six countries

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The sixth episode of Karan Johar’s streaming show Love Storiyaan, titled Love Beyond Labels, has been banned in six countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Egypt.

The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, focuses on the love story of six real-life couples.

The said episode of the series features Tista and Dipan, a transgender couple from Kolkata, and narrates their love story, which began during their gender transition surgeries.

As per reports, the ban in Middle Eastern countries can be attributed to the “limited or highly restrictive rights” for LGBTQAI+ individuals.

Inspired by the narratives featured on India Love Project, Love Storiyaan is helmed by six directors: Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni. The India Love Project was launched by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

Karan Johar, whose Dharmatic Entertainment has produced the series, earlier said, “Love Storiyaan for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary.”

