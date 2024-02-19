10 C
Entertainment

BAFTA 2024: Prince William calls himself ‘big fan’ of Christopher Nolan

By: Shelbin MS

Prince William, who attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, said that he is a “big fan” of Christopher Nolan and he liked Oppenheimer.

“I am a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins … I loved Oppenheimer,” Prince William said.

He made the comments ahead of the ceremony, which was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Later, Oppenheimer won Best Film and Nolan nabbed Best Director.

As for the box-office hit Barbie? The prince, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, has not seen it yet.

“I haven’t watched Barbie yet,” he reportedly admitted, “but I want to.”

After praising the “good British films and good female directors” of the year, Prince William said that he would be making watch lists for himself and the Princess of Wales, 42, throughout the evening.

“I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before,” he said of this year’s BAFTA contenders.

“With my wife, it has been a bit [hand motion] — but hopefully we’ll catch up. I’ll make my list tonight,” he reportedly added.

According to People, during the ceremony, which was hosted by actor David Tennant, the prince sat beside actress Cate Blanchett. After the award show, the prince discussed another BAFTA-nominated film on his watchlist, Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, with its director, Jonathan Glazer, and producer, James Wilson, The Telegraph reported.

“It’s so important that you tell the story for the next generation,” William told the pair. “I always worry that every new generation that comes along needs to hear these stories about what actually happened.”

William attended the BAFTA Film Awards amid wife Kate Middleton’s ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery — William gave his two cents on the hit films. The news was disclosed in a statement by Kensington Palace on January 17.

The 2024 BAFTA Awards was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

