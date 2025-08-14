Dua Lipa celebrates early 30th birthday in Ibiza with fiancé Callum Turner

Highlights:

Dua Lipa started her 30th birthday celebrations early in Ibiza, ahead of her 22 August birthday.

She was joined by her fiancé Callum Turner, along with her mother Anesa, sister Rina, and close friends.

Dua Lipa wore a custom white sequin gown by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, featuring cutouts and a high neckline.

The celebration included a seaside lunch, poolside time, and a chocolate cake with fresh berries. - Advertisement -

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner announced their engagement in June after dating since late 2023.

Turner sought advice from Lipa’s sister and friends before selecting her engagement ring.

The Ibiza trip follows a summer of travel for Dua Lipa, including stops in the Amalfi Coast, South of France, and Albania.

Dua Lipa has started her 30th birthday celebrations early, spending time in Ibiza with her fiancé Callum Turner, family, and close friends. The singer, who turns 30 on 22 August, shared photographs and video clips on Instagram on 12 August, showing moments from the trip.

The celebration took place on the Spanish island that Dua Lipa has often described as her “favourite place in the world.” She was joined by her mother Anesa, sister Rina, and a close circle of friends. The day included a seaside lunch, time by the pool, and a chocolate cake topped with fresh berries.

In her Instagram caption, Dua Lipa wrote:

“Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me… I can’t bloody wait for 30!!!! 🤍”

Dua Lipa’s Custom Jacquemus Gown

A central feature of the celebration was Dua Lipa’s custom white sequin gown, created by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The floor-length gown included a high neckline, open back, and cutouts at the hip, revealing matching white sequin underwear.

Dua Lipa accessorised with silver star earrings, stacked bangles, mixed gold and silver rings, and her diamond engagement ring. Her hairstyle featured loose waves, and her makeup was kept minimal to highlight her natural look.

Designer Jacquemus commented on her post, saying: “Love you ma chérie ❤️.” Paris Hilton also responded with a heart-eyed emoji. Many fans commented with birthday wishes and requests for the same gown, including one message that read: “Simon, please, I need this dress!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Celebration

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner became engaged in June after dating since late 2023. In an interview with British Vogue, Dua Lipa revealed that Turner had sought advice from her sister Rina and close friends before choosing the engagement ring. She said: “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me.”

During the Ibiza getaway, the couple were seen together in multiple photographs. In one, Callum Turner placed his hand on Dua Lipa’s hip as they stood poolside. His outfit for the occasion included a blue-and-white striped shirt, loose linen trousers, and tinted sunglasses.

Dua Lipa’s Busy Summer Before Turning 30

This Ibiza trip is the latest in a series of travels for Dua Lipa during the summer. Alongside her Radical Optimism world tour, she has been on holidays to the Amalfi Coast, the South of France, and Albania, where she attended the Sunny Hill Festival.

Dua Lipa is known for her varied holiday wardrobe, wearing everything from bright beachwear to formal dresses. Her early birthday celebration was marked by the specially designed Jacquemus gown, reflecting her preference for standout event attire.

Dua Lipa’s Connection to Ibiza

Ibiza has featured regularly in Dua Lipa’s personal and professional life. The island has been a backdrop for her holidays and a source of inspiration for her style choices. Her repeated visits, including this milestone birthday trip, highlight her long-standing fondness for the location.

The singer’s early celebration included relaxed moments with family, shared meals, and private time with her fiancé. The setting, combined with her designer gown and the presence of close relatives, reflected a personal approach to marking her 30th year.

Looking Ahead to Dua Lipa’s Birthday

With her official birthday still to come, it is possible Dua Lipa will host further events. Her early celebrations suggest that she intends to mark the occasion in multiple ways, possibly combining her personal life with her professional schedule.

As Dua Lipa moves toward her thirties, she continues to balance her music career, public appearances, and private celebrations. The Ibiza gathering provided an insight into how she values both style and close personal connections when celebrating milestones.