Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by police at Ibiza Party

Highlights:

Leonardo DiCaprio was briefly stopped and searched by police outside a private Ibiza party.

Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti was also searched.

Party hosted by Patrón and Arón Piper, attended by Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire.

Rapper Travis Scott was denied entry for undisclosed reasons. - Advertisement -

Leonardo DiCaprio remains active in films, including Killers of the Flower Moon and upcoming One Battle After Another.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was briefly delayed by Spanish Civil Guard officers while trying to enter a private villa party in Ibiza. The 50-year-old actor, known for Titanic, The Great Gatsby, and Killers of the Flower Moon, attended the event with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and a group of friends.

The party was hosted by tequila brand Patrón in collaboration with Spanish actor Arón Piper and included a guest list of international celebrities. Videos shared online show Leonardo DiCaprio dressed in black with his signature baseball cap, waiting patiently while officers conducted routine security checks. Ceretti can be heard saying, “They are searching me full on right now.”

Security Checks at the Ibiza Event

According to sources cited by Page Six, the stop was part of a standard security procedure for all guests. “Every single person was patted down and had to show ID,” an insider said. “They did a double take, and then he went in!” Officers reportedly did not initially recognize Leonardo DiCaprio, leading to a brief pause before allowing him entry.

Witnesses say Leonardo DiCaprio remained calm during the process and interacted politely with officers before entering the villa. Other high-profile attendees included model Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio’s longtime friend Tobey Maguire.

Travis Scott Denied Entry

While Leonardo DiCaprio eventually entered the party, rapper Travis Scott was reportedly denied entry. Multiple outlets confirmed that no official reason was given for the refusal. Scott has been in Ibiza performing at clubs and attending private events, but this particular villa party reportedly had stricter security measures.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti’s Ibiza Summer

Leonardo DiCaprio and Ceretti have been romantically linked since the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where they met during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. The couple has spent much of the summer in Europe, often photographed together at high-profile locations.

Just days before the Ibiza party, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s £400 million superyacht with Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez. The couple was spotted dining at exclusive restaurants in the Balearic Islands and relaxing on deck during the yacht’s Ibiza stop.

Upcoming Film Projects for Leonardo DiCaprio

Professionally, Leonardo DiCaprio most recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s historical crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned multiple Academy Award nominations. The actor is set to appear next in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller One Battle After Another, scheduled for release at the end of September. Given Anderson’s reputation and DiCaprio’s enduring box-office appeal, the film is expected to attract considerable attention from both critics and audiences.