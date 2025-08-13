Star turned veterinarian Danielle Spencer of ‘What’s Happening!!,’ dies at 60

Highlights:

Danielle Spencer, known for playing Dee Thomas in What’s Happening!!, has died at 60.

She passed away on 11 August 2025 in Richmond, Virginia, from gastric cancer and cardiac arrest.

After acting, she became a veterinarian, earning her doctorate from Tuskegee University in 1993.

Survived a 1977 car crash and later battled breast cancer and brain surgery.

Inducted into the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2014.

Survived by her mother, Cheryl Pelt, and brother, Jeremy Pelt.

Danielle Spencer, the former child actress best known for playing Dee Thomas in the 1970s US sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died at the age of 60. Her family confirmed that she passed away on 11 August 2025 in Richmond, Virginia. The cause of death was gastric cancer and cardiac arrest.

Spencer’s role as Dee Thomas made her a familiar face on American television during the late 1970s. Her quick wit and trademark line — “Ooooh, I’m gonna tell Mama!” — became a defining feature of the show.

Danielle Spencer’s Acting Career

Danielle Spencer appeared in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!! between 1976 and 1979. The sitcom, loosely based on the 1975 film Cooley High, followed the lives of three teenagers in Los Angeles and their interactions with friends and family. Spencer’s portrayal of Dee Thomas, the younger sister of the lead character, was central to the show’s comedic tone.

In the 1980s, Spencer reprised her role in What’s Happening Now!, the sequel series that aired from 1985 to 1988. She appeared in 16 episodes, continuing to play the witty, sharp-tongued character that audiences remembered.

Her acting career extended beyond television. In 1997, filmmaker James L. Brooks cast Danielle Spencer as a veterinarian in the Academy Award-winning film As Good as It Gets, starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt. This role reflected not just her acting skills but also her real-life profession.

Danielle Spencer’s Veterinary Career

After the end of the original sitcom, Danielle Spencer pursued higher education. She attended UC Davis and UCLA before enrolling at Tuskegee University, where she earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1993.

Spencer worked as a veterinarian in Los Angeles for approximately two decades. Her work focused on companion animal care, and she became a trusted figure in the field. In 2014, she relocated to Richmond, Virginia, where she expanded her public profile by hosting a regular pet care segment for CBS affiliate WTVR-TV. This platform allowed her to share expert advice with pet owners while continuing to practice veterinary medicine.

Health Challenges Faced by Danielle Spencer

Danielle Spencer’s life was marked by resilience in the face of serious health challenges. In 1977, during the height of her early fame, she survived a car accident in Malibu. The crash claimed the life of her stepfather, Tim Pelt, and left her hospitalised in intensive care for several weeks.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Despite the diagnosis, she continued working and participating in public events. In 2018, Spencer faced another medical emergency when she required surgery for bleeding on the brain.

These experiences, while difficult, shaped her perspective on life and health. Friends and family noted her determination to remain active and committed to both her profession and community engagement.

Tributes to Danielle Spencer

Following her death, tributes highlighted both her professional achievements and her personal qualities. Her brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt, described her as “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”

On Instagram, Pelt wrote: “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress… she was MY sister and protector.”

In 2014, Danielle Spencer was inducted into the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. The recognition celebrated her role in television history and her contributions beyond the entertainment industry.

Danielle Spencer’s Legacy

Danielle Spencer’s life bridged two distinct careers — acting and veterinary medicine — both of which she pursued with dedication. Her portrayal of Dee Thomas left a lasting cultural mark, while her veterinary work demonstrated her commitment to animal welfare and community education.

She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Pelt, and her brother, Jeremy Pelt. Her story stands as an example of a successful transition from child stardom to a respected professional career in an entirely different field.

Danielle Spencer’s journey illustrates how public recognition can evolve into a life of service, resilience, and impact.