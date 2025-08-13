British-born actor Geeta Basra returns after nine years with Punjabi drama ‘Mehar’

Highlights:

Geeta Basra makes her comeback to Punjabi cinema with Mehar after a nine-year hiatus.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Rakesh Mehta.

Basra chose the film for its emotional depth, family values, and meaningful story.

She aims to challenge industry stereotypes about married women and mothers in lead roles.

Mehar addresses themes of love, redemption, and second chances.

Basra’s performance is shaped by her personal experiences, making it more authentic and relatable.

The comeback is positioned as a new chapter in her career, with further projects in the pipeline.

Geeta Basra is making her return to the big screen after nearly a decade, taking on the lead role in the Punjabi drama Mehar, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rakesh Mehta. The actress, known for her work in The Train, Dil Diya Hai, and Lock, stepped away from films to focus on her family life, motherhood, and other professional opportunities, including television and modelling.

Her role in Mehar marks what she calls “a new chapter” in her acting career. “When Mehar came to me, I just couldn’t say no,” Geeta Basra said. “It’s such a deep and meaningful story, with a powerful message that speaks directly to the heart.”

Story and Setting of Mehar

Set in the rural landscapes of Punjab, Mehar follows the journey of Karamjit, a man determined to restore his dignity as a father, husband, and son. The film addresses themes of love, redemption, and family bonds, aiming to resonate with audiences across cultural boundaries.

Director Rakesh Mehta brings a grounded and realistic approach to the narrative, blending emotional depth with relatable characters. The film’s music has been designed to enhance the storytelling, supporting the film’s central message.

Why Geeta Basra Chose Mehar for Her Return

For Geeta Basra, the decision to return to cinema was strongly influenced by the emotional weight and family values embedded in the film’s script. “As an artist, you wait for a film that resonates with you on every level, and Mehar is exactly that,” she said. “It’s a blessing to be part of something that I know will connect with families everywhere.”

She added that her own life experiences over the last nine years have shaped her performance, allowing her to bring authenticity and maturity to the role.

Geeta Basra on Breaking Stereotypes in the Film Industry

Geeta Basra has also expressed her commitment to challenging stereotypes about women in cinema, particularly the perception that married women or mothers cannot take on major leading roles.

“Women with life experience can deliver the most authentic performances, especially in family dramas,” she said. “Producers need to create strong, complex characters for women, regardless of their personal lives. That’s one of the reasons Mehar felt like such a natural fit for me.”

Her return is part of a broader effort to push for more inclusive and realistic portrayals of women on screen, ensuring that actresses are not limited by their marital or parental status.

Geeta Basra as a British-Born Talent in Indian Cinema

Born in the United Kingdom, Geeta Basra is among a small group of British-born actresses who have achieved recognition in Indian cinema. Her career journey is often cited as an example for aspiring actors from diverse backgrounds who wish to work in the Indian film industry.

By returning to acting after a long break, Geeta Basra hopes to inspire others who may have paused their careers for personal reasons. “I hope my journey shows that you can focus on what matters most and still return to your passions with even more purpose,” she said. “If Mehar inspires just one person to keep believing in their dreams, I’ll feel my job is done.”

What Mehar Represents for Geeta Basra’s Career

Mehar is not only a comeback project for Geeta Basra but also a step toward redefining the kind of roles she wants to portray. The film aligns with her desire to work on projects that combine strong storytelling with meaningful themes. The experience, she says, has reinforced her belief in the power of cinema to connect with audiences on an emotional level.

With the film’s release, Geeta Basra is looking forward to audience reactions and hopes the story will strike a chord with viewers seeking relatable, heartfelt narratives.