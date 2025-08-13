Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in son’s debut film ‘Anemone’

Highlights:

Daniel Day-Lewis stars in Anemone, his first film since 2017’s Phantom Thread.

The film is directed and co-written by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

World premiere set for New York Film Festival, 26 Sept – 13 Oct 2025.

Co-stars include Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, and Samuel Bottomley.

After retiring from acting in 2017, three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is returning to the screen in Anemone, a family drama co-written with and directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. The film will premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival and is scheduled for cinema release in October.

This is Day-Lewis’ first feature film since Phantom Thread, which he had said would be his last. His return has drawn attention for both his performance and the collaboration with his son.

About Anemone

Set in Northern England, Anemone follows Stephen, played by Sean Bean, a middle-aged man who leaves his comfortable life to find his estranged hermit brother, portrayed by Day-Lewis. The brothers share a difficult past involving personal and political trauma.

The official synopsis calls the story an “emotional powerhouse” exploring strained family relationships, hidden secrets, and the possibility of redemption. Supporting roles are played by Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green. Cinematographer Ben Fordesman handles the visuals.

Why Daniel Day-Lewis retired in 2017

Day-Lewis announced his retirement before Phantom Thread was released, stating he would “no longer be working as an actor” without giving further explanation. Later, he said:

“I didn’t want to get drawn back into another project. The impulse to quit became a compulsion. I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing; lately, it wasn’t enough.”

His absence added to his reputation as one of the most selective actors in film.

Release and reception

Anemone will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival from 26 September to 13 October 2025. Focus Features will release it in select US cinemas on 3 October, followed by a wider release from 10 October. UK release dates are expected later.

The film is generating interest as an awards season contender, with speculation about whether Day-Lewis could compete for a fourth Best Actor Oscar.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ film legacy

Day-Lewis is the only actor to have won three Academy Awards for Best Actor, for My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Lincoln (2012). Known for method acting and long preparation periods, his selective career has strengthened his reputation.

His return in Anemone is a rare appearance from a performer who had stepped away from acting. Working with his son adds a personal dimension to the film, drawing interest from critics and audiences alike.